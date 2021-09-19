Bills vs Dolphins 2021 inactive list for Week 2

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are closing in on the start of their Week 2 AFC East showdown. Both teams have released their inactive players list, dropping their respective rosters down to the 48 players allowed to appear in the game.

The Dolphins elevated cornerback Jamal Perry from the practice squad for this game, meaning they have to list six players on the inactive list. The first player on the list is not a surprise after the team ruled wide receiver Will Fuller out of the game on Friday. Fuller left the team on Thursday to deal with a personal matter.

Also inactive for Miami are defensive backs Trill Williams, Noah Igbinoghene, and Elijah Campbell, offensive lineman Greg Little, and tight end Hunter Long.

The Dolphins will have wide receiver Preston Williams available during the game after he missed last week’s season opener with lingering issues from the foot injury he sustained during the 2020 season.

The Bills listed linebacker Andre Smith, defensive ends Efe Obada and Boogie Basham, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle as inactive for the game. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei had been questionable for the game, but will be active.