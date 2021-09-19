NFL 2021 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under for Week 2

We are on to Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season, which means we are on to the second week of The Phinsider season-long winners picks pool. We are still early in the season, so if you were looking for our picks yesterday, just chalk up me forgetting to post them to still working off some of the rust. Here they are, though.

Our main focus is on the straight-up winners picks. You can check out the against the spread and over/under picks using the tabs in the table below.

Last week, Josh Houtz jumped out to the early lead with an 11-5 week. James McKinney and CT Smith were just a game back at 10-6. Justin Hier, our 2020 champion, and Kevin Nogle were both 9-7, while Marek Brave went 8-8 for the week.

2021 season standings

Josh Houtz 11-5

James McKinney 10-6

CT Smith 10-6

Justin Hier 9-7

Kevin Nogle 9-7

Marek Brave 8-8

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using our tallysight chart: