Bills vs Dolphins 2021: Game time, TV schedule, online live stream

The Miami Dolphins return to South Florida today for their first 2021 game in Miami. After a Week 1 win at the New England Patriots, the Dolphins welcome another AFC East division rival, the Buffalo Bills, into Hard Rock Stadium this afternoon. The Dolphins will be looking to move to 2-0 on the year, while the Bills are looking to avoid an 0-2 start in a year they are considered a possible Super Bowl contender.

The Dolphins have lost their last five games against the Bills and have struggled to slow quarterback Josh Allen, especially when he takes off running. The defense has their work cut out for them today. The offense, meanwhile, will be facing one of the top defenses in the league and will need to execute better than they did in Week 1, both on the ground and through the air.

This will be a tough game for the Dolphins, but they could come away with an upset win if they execute. Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Bills (0-1) at Dolphins (1-0)

2021 NFL Season Week 2

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, September 19, 2021

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

FOX

Map courtesy 506Sports.com; Bills at Dolphins in light blue

Who is the broadcast team?

Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Sirius channels: 106 (Bills), 119 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 803 (Bills), 819 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Craig Wrolstad

What are the current betting odds?

Bills -3.5

O/U: 48.0

What is the injury report?

Out: Wide receiver Will Fuller - personal matter (Dolphins)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: Wide receiver Preston Williams - foot/knee (Dolphins); wid receiver Gabriel Davis - ankle (Bills); defensive tackle Star Lotulelei - calf (Bills); defensive end Efe Obada - calf (Bills)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Scattered thunderstorms, 88°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 60-49-1

Who won most recently?

Bills 56-26 @ Buffalo, Week 17, 2021

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Dolphins’ Brian Flores vs. Bills: 0-4

Bills’ Sean McDermott vs. Dolphins: 7-1

