Week Two Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you find your way into this thread you are celebrating an exciting win by our Miami Dolphins over the Buffalo Bills. Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games as well as any of the other action from around the NFL in the earlier games today. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 2 Late Afternoon Games

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) 4th NFC South @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) 2nd NFC South

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715

715 Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -12 Over/Under: 52

Minnesota Vikings (0-1) 1st NFC North @ Arizona Cardinals (1-0) 3rd NFC West

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: Arizona Cardinals -3.5

Arizona Cardinals -3.5 Over/Under: 50.5

Dallas Cowboys (0-1) 3rd NFC East @ LA Chargers (1-0) 3rd AFC West

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716

716 Line: LA Chargers -3.5

LA Chargers -3.5 Over/Under: 55

Tennessee Titans (0-1) 3rd AFC South @ Seattle Seahawks (1-0) 4th NFC West