Week Two Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you find your way into this thread you are celebrating an exciting win by our Miami Dolphins over the Buffalo Bills. Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games as well as any of the other action from around the NFL in the earlier games today. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 2 Late Afternoon Games
Atlanta Falcons (0-1) 4th NFC South @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) 2nd NFC South
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -12
- Over/Under: 52
Minnesota Vikings (0-1) 1st NFC North @ Arizona Cardinals (1-0) 3rd NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Arizona Cardinals -3.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
Dallas Cowboys (0-1) 3rd NFC East @ LA Chargers (1-0) 3rd AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716
- Line: LA Chargers -3.5
- Over/Under: 55
Tennessee Titans (0-1) 3rd AFC South @ Seattle Seahawks (1-0) 4th NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 717
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -6
- Over/Under: 54
