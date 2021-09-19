Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Well, we got through week one with a win, barely, but any away game win is a solid win IMO. The NFL is a hard league to win in no matter who you are playing on any given weekend. Now that we have dispatched the New England Patriots at home we get to host what most expect will be the best team in our division. The Buffalo Bills, the reigning AFC East champs will come to town in what will also serve as our Miami Dolphins home opener.

While Miami is coming away with a win in an away contest the Bills are coming off a loss at home to the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many fans and so-called experts expected the Bills to win while I expected and picked the Steelers based on how healthy they finally were on defense versus last season. This game, despite the Bills coming off a loss, should be a much more difficult task for the Dolphins and they will need to play better than they did last week on both sides of the ball to add another game in the W-column.

Buffalo Bills (0-1) 3rd AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (1-0) 1st AFC East