Madden 22 | Tua Tagovailoa’s Madden rating drops with latest Week 2 roster update

In years past, I’ve learned that people get way too upset about Madden ratings. This is why each year, I try my very best to make sure I stay up to date with the latest Madden trends and roster changes from one week to the next.

Unfortunately, I’m all over the place early on this season. I’m always a day or two behind with my writing and often feel like I’m drowning in quicksand. (Yes, like in Super Mario 3.) But as I posted my Jaelan Phillips article on Twitter dot com yesterday afternoon, Aa good friend and fellow Dolphins fan brought something to my attention that immediately got the blood boiling.

It was brought to my attention yesterday that Tua Tagovailoa’s rating decreased. Now as you can expect, I felt blindsided, bamboozled, and hoodwinked. How dare they drop Tua’s Madden 22 rating after that impressive performance AT Gilette Stadium.

(In all seriousness, I just felt stupid because I usually know these things. I usually have a tweet ready to go with fancy visuals that cause a ruckus on Twitter. After all, no one wants any of their player's ratings to drop in a video game!)

Nevertheless, it seemed strange to drop a player’s Madden rating after a relatively solid performance vs one of the best defenses in football. Especially, when in order to do so, you have to lower his awareness—which is pretty darn good behind that offensive line.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest changes to the Miami Dolphins roster after Madden’s Week 2 roster update.

Miami Dolphins players that had their Madden 22 rating go up this week

HB | Myles Gaskin | +1 | 75 Overall (Carry)

LOLB | Brennan Scarlett | +1 | 71 Overall (Awareness)

RT | Jesse Davis | +1 | 68 Overall (Strength + Awareness)

Miami Dolphins players that had their Madden 22 rating go down this week

ROLB | Andrew Van Ginkel | -1 | 76 Overall

QB | Tua Tagovailoa | -1 | 71 Overall ( Awareness)

What are your thoughts on the latest Madden 22 roster update? Do you agree with the players that saw their ratings increase? Decrease? Let us know in the comments section below!