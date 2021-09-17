2021 Week 2 Primer: Bills vs Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a game that is surprisingly important for the AFC East, despite it only being a Week 2 contest. With a win, the 1-0 Miami Dolphins will move to 2-0, remaining in sole possession of the top spot in the division and push themselves to a two-game advantage over the Bills, plus have the early head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Bills win, they pull Miami down into a 1-1 tie, plus will hold the early head-to-head tiebreaker, moving them into the division lead. While both teams will have 15 games remaining on their respective schedule - including the Week 8 completion of the annual home-and-home series - this game feels like it has some importance to it.
We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.
Game: Buffalo Bills (0-1) at Miami Dolphins (1-0)
Date/Time: Sept. 19, 2021 / 1pm ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Series Leader: Dolphins 60-49-1
Streak: Bills have won past five
Coaches vs. Opponent: Sean McDermott (7-1), Brian Flores (0-4)
TV Broadcast: FOX (Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen, Sarah Kustok); NFL Sunday Ticket Channel 712
Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 106 (Bills), 119 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 803 (Bills), 819 (Dolphins)
SB Nation: Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings)
Weather: Scattered thunderstorms, 88°F degrees
Odds: Bills -3.5 | 47.5 O/U
Referee: Craig Wrolstad
Bills notes:
- Quarterback Josh Allen passed for 270 yards and a touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards in Week 1. Has 20 touchdowns (17 pass, 3 rush) and 4 interceptions for a 114.3 rating in six career games against Miami. He is aiming for his fourth game in row against Miami with 3+ touchdown passes. He has passed for 1,054 yards (351.3 per game) and 10 touchdowns versus no interceptions for a 131.2 rating in his past three games on the road.
- Running back Devin Singletary rushed for 72 yards last week. He has 75+ scrimmage yards in two of his past three games against Miami.
- Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had nine catches for 69 yards in Week 1. He is aiming for his tenth game in row with 7+ catches. He had eight catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in his last road meeting with the Dolphins and is aiming for his third game in a row against Miami with 75+ receiving yards. He is also aiming for his fifth game in row on the road with 9+ catches and 90+ receiving yards.
- Wide receiver Cole Beasley had eight catches for 60 yards last week. He has five catches for 70 yards in his last meeting with the Dolphins. He has 100+ receiving yards in four of his past five games on the road.
- Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had 52 receiving yards last week in his Buffalo debut. He is aiming for his fifth game in a row with 50+ receiving yards.
- Wide receiver Gabriel Davis has a touchdown catch in Week 1. He is aiming for this third game in a row against Miami with a touchdown catch.
- Cornerback Tre’Davious White has a tackle for a loss last week. He has a pass defensed in three of his past four game against Miami.
- Cornerback Taron Johnson led the Bills with seven tackles and two passes defensed last week. He has a pass defensed in four of his past five games. He had six tackles and a pass defensed in his last meeting with Miami.
- Safety Jordan Poyer had six tackles and his ninth-career sack in Week 1.
- Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has a pass defensed last week. He had a sack in his last meeting with Miami.
- Defensive end Mario Addison had a sack and a forced fumble in Week 1. He has had a sack in two of his past three game and had a sack in his last meeting with Miami, as well as a sack in two of his three career games versus Miami.
Dolphins notes:
- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 202 yards and a touchdown and rushed for his fourth-career touchdown last week. He completed 35 of 58 passes (60.3 percent) for a career-high 361 yards in his last meeting with the Bills. He had nine touchdowns (6 passing, 3 rushing) against two interceptions in five home starts last season.
- Running back Myles Gaskin had 76 scrimmage yards (49 rushing, 27 receiving) and five catches in Week 1. He is aiming for his fifth game in a row with 75+ scrimmage yards. He had 77 scrimmage yards (57 receiving, 20 rushing) in his last meeting with Buffalo. He has 125+ scrimmage yards in two of his past three at home.
- Wide receiver DeVante Parker had a team-high 81 receiving yards last week. He had seven receptions for 116 yards in his last meeting with Buffalo. He is aiming for his fifth game in a row against the Bills with 5+ catches and 50+ receiving yards. He has 115+ receiving yards in two of his past three against AFC East opponents.
- Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 61 receiving yards and a touchdown last week in NFL debut.
- Tight end Mike Gesicki had eight catches for a career-high 130 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in his last meeting at home with the Bills. He is aiming for his third game in a row against Buffalo with 5+ catches.
- Cornerback Xavien Howard had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Week 1. He has a pass defensed in two of his past three games. He had an interception in last meeting and has three interception in his past 3 against Buffalo. He has an interception in three of his last four games in Miami.
- Cornerback Jason McCourty had a pass defensed last week in his Miami debut.
- Cornerback Byron Jones aims for his third game in row with a pass defensed. He had an interception in his last meeting with the Bills.
- Safety Eric Rowe had nine tackles and a forced fumble last week. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with 7+ tackles.
- Rookie safety Jevon Holland had a forced fumble in his NFL debut last week.
- Linebacker Jerome Baker led the team with 12 tackles last week. He has 3.5 sacks in his past two games at home.
- Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed in Week 1. He has 1.5 sacks in three career games versus Buffalo.
Bills at Dolphins 2021 Week 2 Leaders
|Bills
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Dolphins
|L, 23-16 vs. Pittsburgh
|Last Week
|W, 17-16 at New England
|16.0 (25th)
|Points For
|17.0 (24th)
|371 (20th)
|Offense (Yards per game)
|259 (28th)
|Josh Allen (30/51, 271 yards, TD, 79.7 rate)
|Passing Leader
|Tua Tagovailoa (16/27, 202 yards, TD, INT, 79.6 rate)
|Devin Singletary (11 carries, 72 yards, 6.5 average)
|Rushing Leader
|Myles Gaskin (9 carries, 49 yards, 5.4 average)
|Stefon Diggs (9 receptions, 69 yards, 7.7 average)
|Receiving Leader
|DeVante Parker (4 receptions, 81 yards, 20.3 average)
|23.0 (14th)
|Points Against
|16.0 (7th)
|252 (3rd)
|Defense (Yards allowed per game)
|393 (17th)
|Jordan Poyer, Mario Addison (1)
|Sacks
|--
|--
|Interceptions
|--
|-1 (0/1) (21st)
|Takeaway/Giveaway
|+1 (2/1) (7th)
|Matt Haack (45.7 average, 28.0 net average)
|Punting
|Michael Palardy (45.0 average, 35.0 net average)
|Tyler Bass (10 points, 1/1 PAT, 3/3 FG)
|Kicking
|Jason Sanders (5 points, 2/2 PAT, 1/1 FG)
Loading comments...