2021 Week 2 Primer: Bills vs Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a game that is surprisingly important for the AFC East, despite it only being a Week 2 contest. With a win, the 1-0 Miami Dolphins will move to 2-0, remaining in sole possession of the top spot in the division and push themselves to a two-game advantage over the Bills, plus have the early head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Bills win, they pull Miami down into a 1-1 tie, plus will hold the early head-to-head tiebreaker, moving them into the division lead. While both teams will have 15 games remaining on their respective schedule - including the Week 8 completion of the annual home-and-home series - this game feels like it has some importance to it.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Buffalo Bills (0-1) at Miami Dolphins (1-0)

Date/Time: Sept. 19, 2021 / 1pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Series Leader: Dolphins 60-49-1

Streak: Bills have won past five

Coaches vs. Opponent: Sean McDermott (7-1), Brian Flores (0-4)

TV Broadcast: FOX (Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen, Sarah Kustok); NFL Sunday Ticket Channel 712

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 106 (Bills), 119 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 803 (Bills), 819 (Dolphins)

SB Nation: Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings)

Weather: Scattered thunderstorms, 88°F degrees

Odds: Bills -3.5 | 47.5 O/U

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Bills notes:

Quarterback Josh Allen passed for 270 yards and a touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards in Week 1. Has 20 touchdowns (17 pass, 3 rush) and 4 interceptions for a 114.3 rating in six career games against Miami. He is aiming for his fourth game in row against Miami with 3+ touchdown passes. He has passed for 1,054 yards (351.3 per game) and 10 touchdowns versus no interceptions for a 131.2 rating in his past three games on the road.

Running back Devin Singletary rushed for 72 yards last week. He has 75+ scrimmage yards in two of his past three games against Miami.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had nine catches for 69 yards in Week 1. He is aiming for his tenth game in row with 7+ catches. He had eight catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in his last road meeting with the Dolphins and is aiming for his third game in a row against Miami with 75+ receiving yards. He is also aiming for his fifth game in row on the road with 9+ catches and 90+ receiving yards.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley had eight catches for 60 yards last week. He has five catches for 70 yards in his last meeting with the Dolphins. He has 100+ receiving yards in four of his past five games on the road.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had 52 receiving yards last week in his Buffalo debut. He is aiming for his fifth game in a row with 50+ receiving yards.

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis has a touchdown catch in Week 1. He is aiming for this third game in a row against Miami with a touchdown catch.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White has a tackle for a loss last week. He has a pass defensed in three of his past four game against Miami.

Cornerback Taron Johnson led the Bills with seven tackles and two passes defensed last week. He has a pass defensed in four of his past five games. He had six tackles and a pass defensed in his last meeting with Miami.

Safety Jordan Poyer had six tackles and his ninth-career sack in Week 1.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has a pass defensed last week. He had a sack in his last meeting with Miami.

Defensive end Mario Addison had a sack and a forced fumble in Week 1. He has had a sack in two of his past three game and had a sack in his last meeting with Miami, as well as a sack in two of his three career games versus Miami.

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 202 yards and a touchdown and rushed for his fourth-career touchdown last week. He completed 35 of 58 passes (60.3 percent) for a career-high 361 yards in his last meeting with the Bills. He had nine touchdowns (6 passing, 3 rushing) against two interceptions in five home starts last season.

Running back Myles Gaskin had 76 scrimmage yards (49 rushing, 27 receiving) and five catches in Week 1. He is aiming for his fifth game in a row with 75+ scrimmage yards. He had 77 scrimmage yards (57 receiving, 20 rushing) in his last meeting with Buffalo. He has 125+ scrimmage yards in two of his past three at home.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker had a team-high 81 receiving yards last week. He had seven receptions for 116 yards in his last meeting with Buffalo. He is aiming for his fifth game in a row against the Bills with 5+ catches and 50+ receiving yards. He has 115+ receiving yards in two of his past three against AFC East opponents.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 61 receiving yards and a touchdown last week in NFL debut.

Tight end Mike Gesicki had eight catches for a career-high 130 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in his last meeting at home with the Bills. He is aiming for his third game in a row against Buffalo with 5+ catches.

Cornerback Xavien Howard had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Week 1. He has a pass defensed in two of his past three games. He had an interception in last meeting and has three interception in his past 3 against Buffalo. He has an interception in three of his last four games in Miami.

Cornerback Jason McCourty had a pass defensed last week in his Miami debut.

Cornerback Byron Jones aims for his third game in row with a pass defensed. He had an interception in his last meeting with the Bills.

Safety Eric Rowe had nine tackles and a forced fumble last week. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with 7+ tackles.

Rookie safety Jevon Holland had a forced fumble in his NFL debut last week.

Linebacker Jerome Baker led the team with 12 tackles last week. He has 3.5 sacks in his past two games at home.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed in Week 1. He has 1.5 sacks in three career games versus Buffalo.