Dolphins’ Will Fuller to miss Sunday’s matchup vs. Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins will be without star wide receiver Will Fuller for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills. This news comes moments ago when Brian Flores met with the media before today’s practice kicked off in Miami Gardens.

Here’s what Flores had to say when asked about Fuller’s status for this weekend’s showdown vs. the Bills.

flores on will fuller: "will, will not practice today and he will not play on Sunday. he's dealing with a personal issue." — josh houtz (@houtz) September 17, 2021

He went one step further and declined to comment on whether or not Fuller would return to the team at all this season. (It’s a personal matter, so I don’t expect him to say much of anything.) Though, he did say that Fuller would remain on the team’s 53-man roster.

Flores, asked if Fuller will return to team this season, won't say. "One day at a time. He has my support. Things happen. When they happen, they're not part of normal every day, it's a surprise from that standpoint. He's dealing with it. We'll support him." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 17, 2021

Fuller deleted his Instagram yesterday afternoon, which led some to speculate something may be wrong. And although I don’t want to speculate (neither should you), this seemed like a serious situation, and Will Fuller deserves nothing but our support and prayers moving forward.

With Fuller out, the Dolphins could turn to Preston Williams, or we could see a more significant role from Jakeem Grant. However, rookie WR Jaylen Waddle should benefit most from Fuller’s absence (IMO).

The young playmaker looked to be a focal point of Miami's offense a week ago, and if the team hopes to defeat the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, the offense will have to be much better than their last meeting.

This article will be updated throughout the day if new information is revealed.

