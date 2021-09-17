Bills vs Dolphins 2021 Week 2 TV coverage

The Buffalo Bills travel down to Florida this weekend to face the Miami Dolphins in a game that could set up the AFC East for the season. The 1-0 Dolphins could take a commanding 2 game - plus the head-to-head tie break - over the 0-1 Bills, who are projected as the presumptive division champion and possible AFC Champion. An early season game that actually has a lot riding on it will obviously get one of the marque television coverages for the weekend.

Or, so you would think. The vast majority of the country will not have any idea this game is happening. First, the game has been flipped from the normal AFC-covering CBS to airing on FOX this week. The league allows for games to be switched between the two networks to balance out the broadcasts each week.

Then, according to the television broadcast map from 506Sports.com, the Bills at Dolphins game is relegated to a small sliver of the country. The Miami and West Palm Beach markets are all that will get the game in Florida. The rest of the state (minus a small piece of the panhandle) will instead get the Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in the late time slot.

Most of New York, outside of New York City, will get the Bills at Dolphins. Then pieces of Wyoming, due to the tie to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Hawaii, because of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will also get the broadcast.

That is the entire broadcast map for this week.

And the game is not exactly receiving the top broadcast team from FOX. Their number one team, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, worked the Thursday Night Football game last night. Following down the Fox Sports press release on their broadcast teams for the 2021 season, the next pairing is Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, who head to the Falcons at Buccaneers matchup. The third team, Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth, will have the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles game, while team four, featuring Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma, are slotted for the Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts contest.

The fifth FOX broadcast team is Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston, who will pick up the New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers contest. The sixth team is Kevin Kugler with Mark Sanchez, and they will be on the Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears game. Team seven, which in the press release is listed as working “select games,” consists of Gus Johnson and Aqib Talib, and they are slotted for the Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals contest.

Which brings us to the end of the broadcast teams, and no one seemingly left for the Bills at Dolphins game. FOX breaks out their eighth team, an emergency pairing, to provide this game with Brandon Gaudin and Matt Millen. What could make this work is, Gaudin is the voice of the Madden NFL video game from EA Sports - so we could have a little of a video game feel on Sunday. Millen is a former NFL linebacker and was the president and CEO of the Detroit Lions from 2001 to 2008.

Here is the coverage map for FOX on Sunday: