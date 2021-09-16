Night Football: New York Giants @ Washington Football Team Live Thread & Game Information

Week two of the 2021 NFL season kicks off tonight in the weekly Thursday Night Football Game. This week’s TNF features two winless NFC East teams. The New York Giants will travel to take on the Washington Football team in their prime-time matchup this evening.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game, any of the other action from around the NFL yesterday, or your Miami Dolphins victory this past over the New England Patriots. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please also remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBNation platform.

New York Giants (0-1) NFC East @ Washington Football Team (0-1) NFC East

When: Thursday, September 16th, 8:20 PM EST

Thursday, September 16th, 8:20 PM EST Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Streaming: Yahoo Sports Mobile App; NFL.com; FuboTV ; NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

Yahoo Sports Mobile App; NFL.com; ; (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game) Odds: Washington Football Team -3.5

Over/Under: 40.5