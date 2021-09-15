Phinsider Radio show notes: Miami Dolphins place Raekwon Davis on IR, Will Fuller joins team and rookie Jevon Holland stands out

Phinsider Radio show notes for Sept. 15.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAN MARINO!
Raekwon Davis was put on injured reserve
- Emmanuel Ogbah was Miami’s highest-graded player in Week 1, according to PFF (86.1).
- The Dolphins, as a team, forced 19 pressures.
- Andrew Van Ginkley played 14 pass-rush snaps and had a team-high four pressures.
He played 53 snaps in general, sounds like the Patriots were trying to attack the linebackers.
- Steelers had 19 pressures against Josh Allen and 10 came from Cam Heyward. Allen did not have his best day, largely due to a PIT defense that won the day.
- Zach Sieler played 37 percent of snaps for Miami, Christian Wilkins played 56 percent of snaps, Adam Butler played 64 percent of snaps and so did Emmanual Ogbah.
So I think this is interesting... Andrew Van Ginkel led the team with four pressures according to PFF, despite rushing on just 14 plays.— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) September 15, 2021
When you consider that Van Ginkel played 53 snaps it makes it seem like the Patriots had a strong plan in place to attack Miami's linebackers.
- John Jenkins played roughly 50 percent of snaps
- Sam Eguavoen played roughly 50 percent of snaps
- Oh wow, I didn’t know Jabaal Sheard is on the Dolphins practice squad (13 sacks in two years with Flores in New England).
Jevon Holland was the highest-graded rookie in the league Week 1 PFF
- 82.5 grade, second-highest on the team.
- Forced Fumble and was not targeted when in coverage on 16 plays.
Wait, so Bill Belichick never attacked Miami’s rookie safety playing in his first game? Hmmm.
- Justin Coleman played just two snaps.
(Does Needham work better against the Patriots using two tight ends and Coleman works better against legit slot guys? Or reach?)
PUNTER TALK
- Four punts with an average of 45 yards per.
- Ranks 21st out of 23 possible punters in net yards after Week 1.
- No punts inside the 20 and one touchback.
- Matt Haack had a punt blocked by the Steelers last week.
Austin Jackson is back, Liam Eichenberg to the bench?!
- The depth chart has lied before, is Flores not tipping his hand that Eichenberg will start?
Welcome back Will Fuller!
I feel like I've been underestimating what Will Fuller can bring to this team.— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) September 15, 2021
One more good/great year and we can argue he is a top-10 receiver. He can also get PAID after one-year deal.
(Decent payday now, Miami's fourth-highest paid player.)
- Officially back on the 53-man roster.
- Fourth-highest paid player on the team this year.
