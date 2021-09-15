 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Phinsider Radio show notes: Miami Dolphins place Raekwon Davis on IR, Will Fuller joins team and rookie Jevon Holland stands out

News didn’t slow much following Miami’s win in New England.

Syndication: Seacoastonline.com Olivia Falcigno via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Phinsider Radio show notes for Sept. 15.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAN MARINO!

Raekwon Davis was put on injured reserve

  • Emmanuel Ogbah was Miami’s highest-graded player in Week 1, according to PFF (86.1).
  • The Dolphins, as a team, forced 19 pressures.
  • Andrew Van Ginkley played 14 pass-rush snaps and had a team-high four pressures.

He played 53 snaps in general, sounds like the Patriots were trying to attack the linebackers.

  • Steelers had 19 pressures against Josh Allen and 10 came from Cam Heyward. Allen did not have his best day, largely due to a PIT defense that won the day.
  • Zach Sieler played 37 percent of snaps for Miami, Christian Wilkins played 56 percent of snaps, Adam Butler played 64 percent of snaps and so did Emmanual Ogbah.
  • John Jenkins played roughly 50 percent of snaps
  • Sam Eguavoen played roughly 50 percent of snaps
  • Oh wow, I didn’t know Jabaal Sheard is on the Dolphins practice squad (13 sacks in two years with Flores in New England).

Jevon Holland was the highest-graded rookie in the league Week 1 PFF

  • 82.5 grade, second-highest on the team.
  • Forced Fumble and was not targeted when in coverage on 16 plays.

Wait, so Bill Belichick never attacked Miami’s rookie safety playing in his first game? Hmmm.

  • Justin Coleman played just two snaps.

(Does Needham work better against the Patriots using two tight ends and Coleman works better against legit slot guys? Or reach?)

PUNTER TALK

  • Four punts with an average of 45 yards per.
  • Ranks 21st out of 23 possible punters in net yards after Week 1.
  • No punts inside the 20 and one touchback.
  • Matt Haack had a punt blocked by the Steelers last week.

Austin Jackson is back, Liam Eichenberg to the bench?!

  • The depth chart has lied before, is Flores not tipping his hand that Eichenberg will start?

Welcome back Will Fuller!

  • Officially back on the 53-man roster.
  • Fourth-highest paid player on the team this year.

