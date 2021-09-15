Miami Dolphins Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is here!

They are back! Last year, we highlighted the release of the 2020 Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Miami Dolphins running shoe. Well, Nike is back at it again and the 2021 edition is now available. The Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Miami Dolphins edition is sweet.

Last year’s shoe highlighted a lot of the blue that has been slowly falling away from the Dolphins’ colors. This year, its about the aqua and orange. A mostly white shoe, the heel is in aqua, with a washed out logo of the Dolphins on the outside of each shoe. White laces are held in by aqua eyelets in an orange support. The soles give you another splash of aqua.

According to Nike’s writeup, “Your workhorse with wings returns. The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 (NFL Miami Dolphins) puts a spring in your step while showing love for your team. Breathable mesh in the upper combines the comfort and durability you want with a wider fit at the toes.”

NOTE: This shoe is available for men and women as a unisex shoe.

You can check them out by hitting the button above or jump over to the Fanatics website for your chance to grab a pair.