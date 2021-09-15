Dolphins activate Adam Shaheen from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins have activated tight end Adam Shaheen from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, the team announced. The move brings Miami back to their full compliment of tight ends, with Shaheen joining Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, and Cethan Carter on the active roster. Shaheen’s activation clears the COVID-19 list for the Dolphins, who had listed tackle Austin Jackson on it but activated him over the weekend.

The tight end is believed to have tested positive for the coronavirus. He is not believed to be vaccinated.

Shaheen was acquired in 2020 by the Dolphins in a trade after three years with the Chicago Bears. He caught 12 passes for 150 yards with three touchdowns last season and has 38 career receptions for 399 yards with seven scores. He was a second-round pick by the Bears in 2017.

The Dolphins activating Shaheen gives them another option on offense this week. The team also welcomed wide receiver Will Fuller back to the team after he served a suspension in Week 1.