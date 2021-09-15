Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots running back Damien Harris on Week 1 fumble: ‘I’m not going to let this mistake define me’ - Pats Pulpit

Damien Harris totaled 25 touches for 117 yards with one fumble on Sunday.





Report: Mekhi Becton Suffered Knee Cap Dislocation in Loss to Carolina - Gang Green Nation

Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury in the second half of yesterday’s loss to the Panthers.

When it happened most of us feared the worst. Becton was carted off the field and...





Five takeaways: Bills outgain Steelers but can’t put points on the board in Week 1 defeat - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 23-16 on opening weekend, and the game felt worse than that and also closer than that for the entire time. The Bills’ defense...

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Raiders final: 7 Winners & 4 Losers - Baltimore Beatdown

What was that?





There are two sides to every Pittsburgh Steelers’ contract negotiation - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers finally got T.J. Watt the deal he was hoping for, complete with $80 million guaranteed. Both sides made compromises, but who was the bad guy? There was no bad guy. Just different perspectives.





Bengals open as underdogs to Bears. Did Vegas get it right? - Cincy Jungle

Do you think the +3 is a justified spread for Cincinnati as they travel north to take on the Bears?





BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Tale of two Cleveland teams as they let the Chiefs off the hook 33-29 - Dawgs By Nature

First game right out of the gate was against AFC Royalty

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Jaguars (Your First Place Houston Texans) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about David Culley’s first win.





Taylor Lewan’s message on a day where the offensive line was liability - Music City Miracles

The Titans' offensive line was a disaster today. That’s a tough pill to swallow when you think about all of the resources they have invested in that line over the years. Of course a big chunk of...





Urban Meyer ready to move forward, Still believes in Jaguars despite loss - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars’ performance on Sunday left much to be desired for observers, and head coach Urban Meyer.





Carson Wentz Stat Tracker: Week 1 - Stampede Blue

Thanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data. Commentary will be brief but feel free to let me know in the comments that stats aren’t everything. (click...

AFC WEST:

‘Cool Teddy’ leads Broncos to first September win since 2018 - Mile High Report

And it was leading - by example first.





Chargers News: Rashawn Slater, Chargers OL dominates WFT front - Bolts From The Blue

The Bolts’ first-round rookie was as advertised against Washington’s vaunted front.





Raiders vs Ravens 2021 NFL Week 1: 5 things we learned Monday night - Silver And Black Pride

What an incredible — and wild — Raiders’ victory





5 things we learned as the Chiefs beat the Browns - Arrowhead Pride

What did we learn as the Chiefs came from behind to win the season opener?

NFC EAST:

Giants vs. Washington Football Team injury news: Saquon Barkley expected to play - Big Blue View

Tight end Evan Engram could be headed toward missing a second straight game





Eagles-Falcons snap counts analysis: DeVonta Smith is clearly WR1 - Bleeding Green Nation

Playing time tracker.





Trevon Diggs looks like a lockdown corner for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

The former Alabama corner shadowed Tampa’s Mike Evans, holding the star receiver in check. Can we expect more dominant performances moving forward?





Washington Injury Updates: Ryan Fitzpatrick going to IR; Expected to miss 6-8 weeks - Hogs Haven

QB1 on the shelf

NFC NORTH:

Packers Stats of the Week: passing game was out of sync against Saints in week 1 - Acme Packing Company

Ugly games make for ugly stats, and this one is no exception.





Detroit Lions place Jeff Okudah on IR, expected to sign cornerback soon - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions made it official by moving Okudah to IR.





NFL Week One Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams. Morning After Notes: Bears week one loss only medium-devastating after sleeping on it - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears lost a game they expected to lose. Amidst the depths of disappointment, some rays of light still peak from the darkness, the brightest of which is their rookie QB.





I’ve got a bad feeling about this - Daily Norseman

Yeah, it’s only one week, buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut. . .

NFC SOUTH:

Saints sign WR Kenny Stills, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints reuniting with former draft pick





Falcons stud and dud from Week 1 - The Falcoholic

A fun time was not had.





The Optimist: A special defense could take pressure off Darnold's shoulders - Cat Scratch Reader

The new quarterback might have time to develop thanks to Phil Snow's outstanding unit.





Bucs’ Sean Murphy-Bunting, Zach Triner placed on IR - Bucs Nation

The Bucs’ starting corner will miss at least three weeks with an elbow injury

NFC WEST:

49ers injury updates: Raheem Mostert will undergo surgery and miss eight weeks - Niners Nation

Shanahan confirmed that Jason Verrett tore his ACL





6 Winners & Losers from #AZvsTEN - Revenge of the Birds

Who won and who lost on the day in a game that had a LOT of winners for the Cardinals?





Rashaad Penny expected to miss a few weeks with a calf injury - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks won in Week 1 but saw a few players go down with injuries. One maligned running back may be out for several week, reported by Ian Rapoport.





What was the main takeaway from the Rams win over the Bears in Week 1? - Turf Show Times

There were plenty of things to choose from