Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots running back Damien Harris on Week 1 fumble: ‘I’m not going to let this mistake define me’ - Pats Pulpit
Damien Harris totaled 25 touches for 117 yards with one fumble on Sunday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Report: Mekhi Becton Suffered Knee Cap Dislocation in Loss to Carolina - Gang Green Nation
Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury in the second half of yesterday’s loss to the Panthers.
When it happened most of us feared the worst. Becton was carted off the field and...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Five takeaways: Bills outgain Steelers but can’t put points on the board in Week 1 defeat - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 23-16 on opening weekend, and the game felt worse than that and also closer than that for the entire time. The Bills’ defense...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Raiders final: 7 Winners & 4 Losers - Baltimore Beatdown
What was that?
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
There are two sides to every Pittsburgh Steelers’ contract negotiation - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers finally got T.J. Watt the deal he was hoping for, complete with $80 million guaranteed. Both sides made compromises, but who was the bad guy? There was no bad guy. Just different perspectives.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals open as underdogs to Bears. Did Vegas get it right? - Cincy Jungle
Do you think the +3 is a justified spread for Cincinnati as they travel north to take on the Bears?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Tale of two Cleveland teams as they let the Chiefs off the hook 33-29 - Dawgs By Nature
First game right out of the gate was against AFC Royalty
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Jaguars (Your First Place Houston Texans) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about David Culley’s first win.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Taylor Lewan’s message on a day where the offensive line was liability - Music City Miracles
The Titans' offensive line was a disaster today. That’s a tough pill to swallow when you think about all of the resources they have invested in that line over the years. Of course a big chunk of...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Urban Meyer ready to move forward, Still believes in Jaguars despite loss - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars’ performance on Sunday left much to be desired for observers, and head coach Urban Meyer.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Carson Wentz Stat Tracker: Week 1 - Stampede Blue
Thanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data. Commentary will be brief but feel free to let me know in the comments that stats aren’t everything. (click...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
‘Cool Teddy’ leads Broncos to first September win since 2018 - Mile High Report
And it was leading - by example first.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Rashawn Slater, Chargers OL dominates WFT front - Bolts From The Blue
The Bolts’ first-round rookie was as advertised against Washington’s vaunted front.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders vs Ravens 2021 NFL Week 1: 5 things we learned Monday night - Silver And Black Pride
What an incredible — and wild — Raiders’ victory
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
5 things we learned as the Chiefs beat the Browns - Arrowhead Pride
What did we learn as the Chiefs came from behind to win the season opener?
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants vs. Washington Football Team injury news: Saquon Barkley expected to play - Big Blue View
Tight end Evan Engram could be headed toward missing a second straight game
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles-Falcons snap counts analysis: DeVonta Smith is clearly WR1 - Bleeding Green Nation
Playing time tracker.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Trevon Diggs looks like a lockdown corner for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
The former Alabama corner shadowed Tampa’s Mike Evans, holding the star receiver in check. Can we expect more dominant performances moving forward?
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Injury Updates: Ryan Fitzpatrick going to IR; Expected to miss 6-8 weeks - Hogs Haven
QB1 on the shelf
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Stats of the Week: passing game was out of sync against Saints in week 1 - Acme Packing Company
Ugly games make for ugly stats, and this one is no exception.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions place Jeff Okudah on IR, expected to sign cornerback soon - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions made it official by moving Okudah to IR.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
NFL Week One Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams. Morning After Notes: Bears week one loss only medium-devastating after sleeping on it - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears lost a game they expected to lose. Amidst the depths of disappointment, some rays of light still peak from the darkness, the brightest of which is their rookie QB.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
I’ve got a bad feeling about this - Daily Norseman
Yeah, it’s only one week, buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut. . .
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints sign WR Kenny Stills, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints reuniting with former draft pick
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons stud and dud from Week 1 - The Falcoholic
A fun time was not had.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Optimist: A special defense could take pressure off Darnold's shoulders - Cat Scratch Reader
The new quarterback might have time to develop thanks to Phil Snow's outstanding unit.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs’ Sean Murphy-Bunting, Zach Triner placed on IR - Bucs Nation
The Bucs’ starting corner will miss at least three weeks with an elbow injury
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers injury updates: Raheem Mostert will undergo surgery and miss eight weeks - Niners Nation
Shanahan confirmed that Jason Verrett tore his ACL
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
6 Winners & Losers from #AZvsTEN - Revenge of the Birds
Who won and who lost on the day in a game that had a LOT of winners for the Cardinals?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Rashaad Penny expected to miss a few weeks with a calf injury - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks won in Week 1 but saw a few players go down with injuries. One maligned running back may be out for several week, reported by Ian Rapoport.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
What was the main takeaway from the Rams win over the Bears in Week 1? - Turf Show Times
There were plenty of things to choose from
