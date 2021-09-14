 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Super Bowl champs start season at the top

By Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week one of the 2021 NFL Season is officially in the books, and if the rest of the season is anything like the first week, fans everywhere are in for a treat. The Buffalo Bills looked like a completely different team than a season ago, losing their home-opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The same can be said about the New York Jets, who played competitive football for sixty minutes, narrowly losing to the Carolina Panthers at home. And then who can forget the Miami Dolphins—on the road—defeating Mac Jones and the New England Patriots 17-16 to take sole possession of the first place in the East. Yep, it’s been a wild first week.

But before we turn the page and set our sights on Miami’s home-opener vs. the Buffalo Bills Kevin and I are going to bring you our week two power rankings.

If you remember last year’s power rankings, we do them a little differently. We do not have just one person make a list of teams, then slightly adjust week to week for a win or a loss. Instead, Kevin Nogle and Josh Houtz get together and conduct a draft of the teams. The question used to select the teams is, “Who can win the Super Bowl?” We start with a clean list each week and take turns making picks.

This week, Houtz has the odd picks while Nogle takes the even selections:

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Los Angeles Rams
  4. Cleveland Browns
  5. Arizona Cardinals
  6. Seattle Seahawks
  7. New Orleans Saints
  8. Buffalo Bills
  9. Pittsburgh Steelers
  10. Baltimore Ravens
  11. Green Bay Packers
  12. San Francisco 49ers
  13. Dallas Cowboys
  14. Miami Dolphins
  15. Los Angeles Chargers
  16. Tennessee Titans
  17. New England Patriots
  18. Las Vegas Raiders
  19. Denver Broncos
  20. Philadelphia Eagles
  21. Carolina Panthers
  22. Indianapolis Colts
  23. Cincinnati Bengals
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Washington Football Team
  26. Atlanta Falcons
  27. Chicago Bears
  28. Houston Texans
  29. New York Jets,
  30. New York Giants
  31. Detroit Lions
  32. Jacksonville Jaguars

