2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Super Bowl champs start season at the top

Week one of the 2021 NFL Season is officially in the books, and if the rest of the season is anything like the first week, fans everywhere are in for a treat. The Buffalo Bills looked like a completely different team than a season ago, losing their home-opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The same can be said about the New York Jets, who played competitive football for sixty minutes, narrowly losing to the Carolina Panthers at home. And then who can forget the Miami Dolphins—on the road—defeating Mac Jones and the New England Patriots 17-16 to take sole possession of the first place in the East. Yep, it’s been a wild first week.

But before we turn the page and set our sights on Miami’s home-opener vs. the Buffalo Bills Kevin and I are going to bring you our week two power rankings.

If you remember last year’s power rankings, we do them a little differently. We do not have just one person make a list of teams, then slightly adjust week to week for a win or a loss. Instead, Kevin Nogle and Josh Houtz get together and conduct a draft of the teams. The question used to select the teams is, “Who can win the Super Bowl?” We start with a clean list each week and take turns making picks.

This week, Houtz has the odd picks while Nogle takes the even selections: