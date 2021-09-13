Jaylen Waddle receives elevator honors following Miami’s win in New England

Jaylen Waddle was one of Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite targets in Miami’s 17-16 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

The rookie scored on a three-yard reception early in the third quarter, finishing with 61 yards on four receptions. Miami’s first offensive play of the season was a toss to Waddle, a 17-yard gain.

tua to waddle pic.twitter.com/7fzx0pEW3Z — josh houtz (@houtz) September 12, 2021

“I think it went great,” Waddle said of catching the season’s first pass. “I think it was just something that I’m glad I can say I just got out of the way. I didn’t want to make it ongoing so it was pretty good.”

Waddle scored the game-winning touchdown early in the third quarter.

“It was kind of a play that we kind of drew up,” said Waddle, who added that he gave the ball to his mom after the game. “ I’m just happy that we were able to score, go ahead. It was a good play.”

The rookie received the #VictoryMonday elevator honors inside Hard Rock Stadium for his impressive NFL debut.

Best part of a #VictoryMonday is walking in to @HardRockStadium to see which photo made the elevator #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/yL5RQ2UN7x — Stuart Drew (@studrew1) September 13, 2021

The team started the trend of putting a different picture on the elevator, like Christian Wilkins lifting Ryan Fitzpatrick, following a Dolphins win.

Waddle, the former Alabama star. was critical in the team’s win in New England on Sunday. DeVante Parker also brought in four receptions but finished with a team-high 81 yards. Myles Gaskin led the team in receptions, catching all five of his targets for 27 yards.

The Miami Dolphins will play division rival Buffalo in Sunday’s home opener at Hard Rock stadium.