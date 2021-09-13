Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ Las Vegas Raiders Live Thread & Game Information

Week one’s Monday Night Football game will feature a showdown between two AFC divisions when the AFC North’s Baltimore Ravens travel west to take on the AFC West’s Las Vegas Raiders. Please use this thread to discuss this evening game, any of the other action from around the NFL yesterday, or your Miami Dolphins victory yesterday afternoon over the New England Patriots. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please also remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Baltimore Ravens (0-0) AFC North @ Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) AFC West

When: Monday, September 13th, 8:155 PM EST

Monday, September 13th, 8:155 PM EST Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN, ABC

ESPN, ABC Streaming: Yahoo Sports Mobile App; NFL.com; FuboTV; NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

Yahoo Sports Mobile App; NFL.com; FuboTV; NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game) Odds: Baltimore Ravens -4

Over/Under: 50.5