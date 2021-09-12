Dolphins vs Patriots 2021 Week 1 inactives

The Miami Dolphins are about 90 minutes from kickoff in their Week 1 contest against the New England Patriots. As both teams look to settle into the 18-week regular season marathon, they both have released their inactive players list for today’s game. This list, a requirement for every team each week, takes the 53-man regular-season roster and cuts it down to 48 players available for action during the game.

The Dolphins have listed cornerback Trill Williams, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Preston Williams, defensive back Elijah Campbell, and tackle Greg Little as inactive. Williams is not a surprise as he continues to deal with a foot injury that had him listed as questionable on the team’s injury report on Friday. Igbinoghene being inactive continues a downfall for a player who showed flashes of talent last year after being a 2020 first-round pick.

The New England inactive list includes linebacker Ronnie Perkins, running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Devin Asiasi, tackle Yodny Cajuste, cornerback Shaun Wade, and kicker Quinn Nordin. The Patriots elevated quarterback Brian Hoyer and kicker Nick Folk from the practice squad for the game, leading to the additional inactive player on the list.

Miami and New England kickoff at 4:25pm ET.