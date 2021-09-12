Dolphins vs. Patriots 2021: Game time, TV schedule, online live stream

The Miami Dolphins face the New England Patriots in a Week 1 contest later today, kicking off the 2021 NFL regular season. The Dolphins opened the 2020 season at the Patriots, then will do the same to start this season as well. The two teams will also close the 2021 season with a matchup, meaning they will not face each other again for 17 weeks.

With today’s game starting the season, this game will likely see both teams the healthiest they will be all season. That does not mean the teams are perfectly healthy, with former Dolphins turned Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Perry ruled out for the game, while Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams and left tackle Austin Jackson questionable for this afternoon. Jackson is returning to the active roster after having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week; Jackson is vaccinated from the virus and has tested negative twice this week allowing him to be activated, but after a week of not practicing, the Dolphins could still elect to have him sit out the game.

Dolphins at Patriots

2021 NFL Season Week 1

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 4:25pm ET on February 12

Where is the game?

Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Map courtesy 506Sports.com; Dolphins at Patriots in blue

Who is the broadcast team?

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Sirius channels: 134 (Dolphins), 81 (Patriots); XM Channels: 318 (Dolphins), 226 (Patriots)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Clete Blakeman

What are the current betting odds?

Patriots -3.5

O/U: 43.5

What is the injury report?

Out: Wide receiver Malcolm Perry - foot (Patriots)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: Wide receiver Preston Williams - foot (Dolphins); tackle Austin Jackson - illness (Dolphins); wide receiver Nelson Agholor - ankle (Patriots); tackle Yodny Cajuste - hamstring (Patriots); safety Jalen Mills - ankle (Patriots); linebacker Ronnie Perkins - shoulder (Patriots)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Sunny, 82°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 56-52

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 22-12 @ Miami, Week 15, 2021

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Dolphins’ Brian Flores vs. Patriots: 2-2

Patriots’ Bill Bellichick vs. Dolphins: 26-18

