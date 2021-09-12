Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots - Live Game Thread & Game Information

After what seemed like the longest offseason ever, at least to me, our Miami Dolphins are finally ready to once again play a meaningful football game. This year we get to kick off the season against the new-look New England Patriots. The Patriots will be starting their rooking first-round selection Mac Jones while the Dolphins will start Tua Tagovailoa in what will be his second season in the NFL. One storyline from today's game that will probably get beaten by the broadcast team like a dead horse is the fact that Jones was the successor to Tua at Alabama and now they get to face off against each other in week one.

Although Tua is not a rookie it somehow seems like this is his true rookie season as he has finally had a real full offseason of work before the season, he is finally fully healthy following his horrific hip injury suffered during his Sr. year at Alabama and now is fully cemented in place as the team’s starter for the season without any long time journeyman quarterback looking over his shoulder (although I think we will all miss the enthusiasm that Fitzmagic brought to the scene for this team). Here’s to hoping that a more seasoned, fully healthy Tua combined with what we all hope is a similarly stifling defense the Dolphins had last season will result in even better results in 2021!

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss today’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

Miami Dolphins (0-0) AFC East @ New England Patriots (0-0) AFC East