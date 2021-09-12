Week One Early Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins will be kicking off the season with a late afternoon game we will have a thread for the early games this week. Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 1 Early Afternoon Games
Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) NFC East @ Atlanta Falcons (0-0) NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Atlanta Falcons -3
- Over/Under: 48
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) AFC North @ Buffalo Bills (0-0) AFC East
- Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: LBuffalo Bills -6.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
Minnesota Vikings (0-0) NFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) AFC North
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Minnesota Vikings -3
- Over/Under: 48
San Francisco 49ers (0-0) NFC West @ Detroit Lions (0-0) NFC North
- Where: Ford Field, Detriot, Michigan
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: LSan Francisco 49ers -8.5
- Over/Under: 46
Arizona Cardinals (0-0) NFC West @ Tennessee Titans (0-0) AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Tennessee Titans -3
- Over/Under: 53.5
Seattle Seahawks (0-0) NFC West @ Indianapolis Colts (0-0) AFC South
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -3
- Over/Under: 49
Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) AFC West @ Washington Football Team (0-0) NFC East
- Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Washington Football Team -1
- Over/Under: 44.5
New York Jets (0-0) AFC East @ Carolina Panthers (0-0) NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Carolina Panthers -4
- Over/Under: 45
Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) AFC South @ Houston Texans (0-0) AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Jacksonville Jaguars -3
- Over/Under: 45.5
