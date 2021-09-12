Week One Early Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins will be kicking off the season with a late afternoon game we will have a thread for the early games this week. Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 1 Early Afternoon Games

Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) NFC East @ Atlanta Falcons (0-0) NFC South

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: Atlanta Falcons -3

Atlanta Falcons -3 Over/Under: 48

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) AFC North @ Buffalo Bills (0-0) AFC East

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: LBuffalo Bills -6.5

LBuffalo Bills -6.5 Over/Under: 48.5

Minnesota Vikings (0-0) NFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) AFC North

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Minnesota Vikings -3

Minnesota Vikings -3 Over/Under: 48

San Francisco 49ers (0-0) NFC West @ Detroit Lions (0-0) NFC North

Where: Ford Field, Detriot, Michigan

Ford Field, Detriot, Michigan When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: LSan Francisco 49ers -8.5

LSan Francisco 49ers -8.5 Over/Under: 46

Arizona Cardinals (0-0) NFC West @ Tennessee Titans (0-0) AFC South

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Tennessee Titans -3

Tennessee Titans -3 Over/Under: 53.5

Seattle Seahawks (0-0) NFC West @ Indianapolis Colts (0-0) AFC South

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: Seattle Seahawks -3

Seattle Seahawks -3 Over/Under: 49

Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) AFC West @ Washington Football Team (0-0) NFC East

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Washington Football Team -1

Washington Football Team -1 Over/Under: 44.5

New York Jets (0-0) AFC East @ Carolina Panthers (0-0) NFC South

Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Carolina Panthers -4

Carolina Panthers -4 Over/Under: 45

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) AFC South @ Houston Texans (0-0) AFC South