Dolphins activate Austin Jackson from COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins will have all five starting offensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after the team activated left tackle Austin Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move comes just before the 4pm ET deadline to activate players ahead of Sunday games. The Dolphins announced the move Saturday afternoon.

Tight end Adam Shaheen remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He will not be available to face the Patriots.

The 18th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jackson could re-enter the starting offensive line at left tackle. His return would allow Miami to keep everyone at the positions where they worked all summer. Next to Jackson will likely be Solomon Kindley at left guard, then Michael Deiter at center, Robert Hunt at right guard, and Jesse Davis at right tackle. There had been some question of how the Dolphins would adjust the line if Jackson were not available, with the possibility that Davis could move to left tackle and rookie Liam Eichenberg could start at right tackle. Miami could also look to mix-and-match players like Robert Hunt or Eichenberg into the lineup, along with the possibility to move Hunt out to tackle.

Jackson is not a guarantee to play, however, as the Dolphins have added him to the injury report with a “questionable” designation with an illness. Jackson will travel to New England, but may not be fully ready to play.

The Dolphins kickoff against the Patriots at 4:25pm ET on Sunday.