NFL 2021 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under for Week 1

The first week of the 2021 NFL season is here, which means it is time for us to bring back our season-long picks pool. We focus on straight-up winners picks for the site, but our contributors also will make picks against the spread and over/unders, which you can check out in the tale below.

Last year, Justin Hier won our season-long competition, finishing just a game ahead of Kevin Nogle. James McKinney was another half-game behind. Percentage-wise, Kat Noa crushed it with a 71-percent correct rate, though she was not able to compete for the entire season.

Final 2020 results:

Justin Hier 180-88-1 (67.1%)

Kevin Nogle 179-89-1 (66.7%)

James McKinney 178-89-1 (66.6%)

Josh Houtz 157-80-1 (66.2%)

CT Smith 171-91-1 (65.2%)

Kat Noa 128-52-1 (71.0%)

Now, it is time to get the 2021 pool started. If you would like to play along, post your picks in the comments and track your season-long stats as well.

And, as always, thank you to tallysight for hooking us up with this awesome chart and for giving us an easy way to make our picks and track the entire group throughout the year.