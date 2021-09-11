Madden 22: Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

The 2021 NFL season is finally upon us, which means in less than 30 hours, the Miami Dolphins will be traveling to Foxborough to take on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. Excitement for both teams is at an all-time high.

But we don’t have to wait until Sunday to see how these two teams fair.

No.

Thanks to EA Sports Madden NFL 22, we’re able to play this weekend’s matchup vs. the New England Patriots and find out once and for all who the real King of the North is.



In years past, I would simulate Miami’s weekly matchup using the latest installment of Madden in a CPU vs. CPU showdown. Unfortunately, this process would take way too long, and I often found myself twiddling my thumbs, trying to figure out what was next.

So for this year, I’m going to do things a bit differently. EA already has a Play Now feature that allows gamers to play each week’s NFL matchup—fully equipped with relevant audio, visuals, and more.

And although I’m no longer the #MaddenGawd I once claimed (I’m awful, especially when drinking), this is a much better alternative than spending 2 hours watching the computer try to move the football down the field.

So without further ado, here’s a look at the Miami Dolphins Week 1 match-up vs. the New England Patriots using the latest version of Madden 22 on the Playstation 5.

Madden NFL 22: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

The game was ugly, I know. But at the end of the day, all that really matters is the W.