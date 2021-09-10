Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots television coverage for 2021 Week 1

The Miami Dolphins head north to face the New England Patriots in the first week of the 2021 NFL regular season. Opening on the road at New England is becoming a routine for the Dolphins, who had the same Week 1 contest last year, though this season it will have a 4:35pm ET kickoff rather than the 1pm ET start from 2020.

There are three other games being played during the late-afternoon time slot, with two on FOX and the Dolphins game sharing CBS with the Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs game. The Browns-Chiefs take the majority of the nation while the Dolphins-Patriots contest is limited to select parts of the country.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having already played on Thursday this week and the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the Houston Texans in the 1pm ET slot, the Dolphins have no competition in Florida and the game will be aired throughout the state.

All of New England, to include most of upstate New York, will also see the Dolphins-Patriots contest.

Hawaii is also slated for this game thanks to the Tua Tagovailoa connection.

And, in a game featuring Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, the last two starting quarterbacks at the University of Alabama, the game will air throughout most of Alabama.

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will provide commentary throughout the game.

You can check out the television coverage map for the CBS late slot below. This map is courtesy of 506Sports.com. You can head over to their site to see the television coverage maps for all of Sunday’s Week 1 contests.