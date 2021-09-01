PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition- Defensive End Poll!

So tonight, following the nominations post for defensive ends we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of five nominations. Please vote on your top defensive end in the poll below and the top two vote-getters overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the tie among the top two/three players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll. Obviously, if the top pick is a tie then those two will move on without any further voting needed.

I will add that the nominations were heavily weighted towards more recent players for the Dolphins. I would encourage you to do your research, if you get a chance, on some of the older guys that played for this team back in the day. You might be surprised that you have a decision to make.

A side thought that has nothing to do with the nominations or voting- Cameron Wake is actually a free agent right now and as of this writing, as far as I know, he has not been signed by any team in the NFL. I was wondering if he were to decide to retire if the team would not be smart to jump on him and add him to the coaching staff? I don’t know that there are many guys in this world that can bring the fire and passion like that guy and having him on the sidelines during game day has got to be a plus. Just a random thought I wanted to throw out there. Now on to the rest of the post-

Before we head into voting for this round of nominations let’s look at where we are at building our roster-

Head Coach - Don Shula

Richmond Webb and Jake Long Defensive Tackles - Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez

So now please vote for the defensive end that you believe is the best to ever play for our Miami Dolphins in the poll below-