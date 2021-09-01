Dolphins claim Elijah Campbell from Jets; Lose Malcolm Perry to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins, who are only carrying 12 defensive backs on their 53-man roster as of Tuesday’s roster-cuts deadline, added another player to the position group on Wednesday. The Dolphins were awarded former New York Jets defensive back Elijah Campbell as a waiver claim Wednesday.

Campbell initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa signed by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He was among the final roster cuts by the Browns that season, eventually joining the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football for their shortened 2019 season. He played for the DC Defenders in the 2020 version of the XFL before signing with the Jets practice squad in November 2020. He made three appearances in December last year for the Jets.

The Dolphins also lost a player in a waiver claim. The team had hoped to sign wide receiver Malcolm Perry to the practice squad, but instead saw the New England Patriots claim the former Navy quarterback. A seventh-round pick by Miami last year, Perry started the season on the active roster, but was inactive for several early season games. He appeared in nine games last year for the Dolphins, including two starts. He recorded nine receptions for 92 yards with a touchdown, ran the ball three times for five yards, and returned one punt for 12 yards. His ability to move around the offense included him serving as the team’s Wildcat quarterback, essentially returning to his role at Navy as a triple-option quarterback.

The Dolphins visit the Patriots in Week 1 this season.

UPDATE: The Dolphins have released safety Jamal Perry, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. The move creates roster space for Campbell and brings the Dolphins back down to 53 players.