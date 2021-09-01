The Splash Zone 9/1/21: Dolphins Trim Roster To 53

The Miami Dolphins had to have their roster cut down to 53 players yesterday, along with the rest of the league. The biggest surprise may have been the release of Benardrick McKinney, who the team traded for during the offseason. It kind of makes sense though as the Dolphins have a cheaper option in Elandon Roberts, who is also great against the run. The team also restructured Jakeem Grant’s contract to keep the electric returner on the team.

Miami Dolphins Announce Waived, Released Players

The Miami Dolphins today placed one player on injured reserve, released six players, and waived twenty-one players.

Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant restructures deal to stay with team in 2021

