Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor finish preseason atop NFL in rushing yards over expected - Pats Pulpit

Two Patriots running backs led the way in Next Gen Stats’ metric.





Reviewing the status of ex-Jets with their new teams - Part Two - Gang Green Nation

With preseason underway, we’ve been checking on the status of former Jets players with their new teams. Having looked at AFC teams a few days ago, we’ll be looking at NFC teams today.





Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane sure to employ roster shenanigans this week - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills have a deep roster, with 60 or more NFL-caliber players in the fold. By Tuesday afternoon, that number needs to be at 53 on the active roster, and that will present a challenge...

AFC NORTH:

Gus Edwards is more than capable of being the Ravens’ featured running back - Baltimore Beatdown

All aboard the Gus Bus hype train!





Are the Pittsburgh Steelers getting the last laugh in the NFL Draft? - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers were heavily criticized for their 2021 draft class, but are the Steelers getting the last laugh?





Joe Burrow sounds like he knows Thaddeus Moss is making Bengals’ 53-man roster - Cincy Jungle

Can the second-year tight end reignite the spark with his college quarterback?





Demetric Felton looks like a keeper at so many positions. Has he shown enough? - Dawgs By Nature

Versatility is the Number 1 item in his toolbox

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Rosterology: Final Prediction - Battle Red Blog

A prediction of who will make Houston’s final roster.





Titans add OG Nate Davis to Covid/Reserve List, waive-injured UDFA OL Chandon Herring - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans placed OG Nate Davis on the team’s Covid-19/Reserve list and waived-injured undrafted free agent Chandon Herring, per Jim Wyatt and the team.





How will the Jaguars replace Travis Etienne? - Big Cat Country

A shot in the jaw.





Colts’ T.Y. Hilton expected to miss a significant amount of time with upper back/neck injury - Stampede Blue

The injury bug bites Hilton once more.

AFC WEST:

Broncos are bigger than quarterback battle - Mile High Report

It’s important to not lose sight of the one true goal.





Chargers News: Austin Ekeler enters fantasy football world with weekly show - Bolts From The Blue

What can’t this guy do?





Las Vegas Raiders preseason: 3 up, 3 down after 49ers game - Silver And Black Pride

It was an ugly game for Las Vegas but there were at least a few positive standouts against San Francisco





Kansas City Chiefs trade OL Yasir Durant to New England Patriots - Arrowhead Pride

At this writing, the Chiefs’ 2021 roster stands at 67.

NFC EAST:

What does the Billy Price-B.J. Hill trade mean for the Giants? - Big Blue View

Let’s break it down





Eagles training camp MVPs and LVPs - Bleeding Green Nation

The best and worst performances of the summer.





Figuring out how preseason success correlates with regular season success over the last decade - Blogging The Boys

Something to keep in mind with the Cowboys preseason now behind us.





Observations From Washington’s Preseason Finale Against Baltimore - Hogs Haven

This is not going to be the usual Studs and Duds article - because frankly, I don’t think last night’s game HAD any Studs. I guess I could have called it Duds and Duds, but then I risk having the...

NFC NORTH:

Packers Friday Musings: Depth at safety takes a hit with the loss of Will Redmond - Acme Packing Company

The veteran’s landing on injured reserve not only hurts the defense, but a few special teams units seeking plenty of improvement.





Taylor Decker on Penei Sewell struggles: He’s going to be ‘really good,’ just needs reps - Pride Of Detroit

Just give him time... and reps.





There was a lot of good in Justin Fields’ tape vs the Titans - Windy City Gridiron

This is a heck of a film breakdown by Tim Jenkins.





Vikings agree to four-year contract extension with Harrison Smith - Daily Norseman

Hooray!

NFC SOUTH:

Jameis Winston named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback reports - Canal Street Chronicles

After an outstanding preseason performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was the only way to go.





An intense, productive first season puts A.J. Terrell in a place to be a defensive cornerstone - The Falcoholic

On a team in need of young difference-making talent, the 2020 first-round pick appears to be on the verge of solidifying himself as a legitimate number one cornerback.





The Carolina Panthers have released Joey Slye - Cat Scratch Reader

The team has parted ways with a kicker who had become unreliable.





Arians reinforces firm stance on team’s COVID-19 precautions - Bucs Nation

The Buccaneers are dealing with some COVID-related absences as the season opener looms

NFC WEST:

49ers injury news: Trey Lance will miss a week with a “small chip fracture” on his finger - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan said Lance has a "microchip of a bone that’s off" and that’s it’s worse than a jam.





Arizona Cardinals: Malcolm Butler contemplating retirement - Revenge of the Birds

Malcolm Butler signed a one-year deal in the off-season





Seahawks trade for former Washington Huskies star corner Sidney Jones - Field Gulls

Welcome home, Sidney!

Former University of Washington cornerback Sidney Jones has been traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Seattle Seahawks on the eve of roster cutdown day. In return the...





5 winners and 4 losers in Rams’ preseason loss to Broncos on Saturday - Turf Show Times

The Rams fell to 0-3 on the preseason, but there were a number of positive developments from the game