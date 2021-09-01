Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor finish preseason atop NFL in rushing yards over expected - Pats Pulpit
Two Patriots running backs led the way in Next Gen Stats’ metric.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Reviewing the status of ex-Jets with their new teams - Part Two - Gang Green Nation
With preseason underway, we’ve been checking on the status of former Jets players with their new teams. Having looked at AFC teams a few days ago, we’ll be looking at NFC teams today.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane sure to employ roster shenanigans this week - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills have a deep roster, with 60 or more NFL-caliber players in the fold. By Tuesday afternoon, that number needs to be at 53 on the active roster, and that will present a challenge...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Gus Edwards is more than capable of being the Ravens’ featured running back - Baltimore Beatdown
All aboard the Gus Bus hype train!
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Are the Pittsburgh Steelers getting the last laugh in the NFL Draft? - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers were heavily criticized for their 2021 draft class, but are the Steelers getting the last laugh?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Burrow sounds like he knows Thaddeus Moss is making Bengals’ 53-man roster - Cincy Jungle
Can the second-year tight end reignite the spark with his college quarterback?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Demetric Felton looks like a keeper at so many positions. Has he shown enough? - Dawgs By Nature
Versatility is the Number 1 item in his toolbox
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Rosterology: Final Prediction - Battle Red Blog
A prediction of who will make Houston’s final roster.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans add OG Nate Davis to Covid/Reserve List, waive-injured UDFA OL Chandon Herring - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans placed OG Nate Davis on the team’s Covid-19/Reserve list and waived-injured undrafted free agent Chandon Herring, per Jim Wyatt and the team.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
How will the Jaguars replace Travis Etienne? - Big Cat Country
A shot in the jaw.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts’ T.Y. Hilton expected to miss a significant amount of time with upper back/neck injury - Stampede Blue
The injury bug bites Hilton once more.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos are bigger than quarterback battle - Mile High Report
It’s important to not lose sight of the one true goal.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Austin Ekeler enters fantasy football world with weekly show - Bolts From The Blue
What can’t this guy do?
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders preseason: 3 up, 3 down after 49ers game - Silver And Black Pride
It was an ugly game for Las Vegas but there were at least a few positive standouts against San Francisco
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Kansas City Chiefs trade OL Yasir Durant to New England Patriots - Arrowhead Pride
At this writing, the Chiefs’ 2021 roster stands at 67.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
What does the Billy Price-B.J. Hill trade mean for the Giants? - Big Blue View
Let’s break it down
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles training camp MVPs and LVPs - Bleeding Green Nation
The best and worst performances of the summer.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Figuring out how preseason success correlates with regular season success over the last decade - Blogging The Boys
Something to keep in mind with the Cowboys preseason now behind us.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Observations From Washington’s Preseason Finale Against Baltimore - Hogs Haven
This is not going to be the usual Studs and Duds article - because frankly, I don’t think last night’s game HAD any Studs. I guess I could have called it Duds and Duds, but then I risk having the...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Friday Musings: Depth at safety takes a hit with the loss of Will Redmond - Acme Packing Company
The veteran’s landing on injured reserve not only hurts the defense, but a few special teams units seeking plenty of improvement.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Taylor Decker on Penei Sewell struggles: He’s going to be ‘really good,’ just needs reps - Pride Of Detroit
Just give him time... and reps.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
There was a lot of good in Justin Fields’ tape vs the Titans - Windy City Gridiron
This is a heck of a film breakdown by Tim Jenkins.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings agree to four-year contract extension with Harrison Smith - Daily Norseman
Hooray!
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Jameis Winston named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback reports - Canal Street Chronicles
After an outstanding preseason performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was the only way to go.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
An intense, productive first season puts A.J. Terrell in a place to be a defensive cornerstone - The Falcoholic
On a team in need of young difference-making talent, the 2020 first-round pick appears to be on the verge of solidifying himself as a legitimate number one cornerback.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Carolina Panthers have released Joey Slye - Cat Scratch Reader
The team has parted ways with a kicker who had become unreliable.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Arians reinforces firm stance on team’s COVID-19 precautions - Bucs Nation
The Buccaneers are dealing with some COVID-related absences as the season opener looms
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers injury news: Trey Lance will miss a week with a “small chip fracture” on his finger - Niners Nation
Kyle Shanahan said Lance has a "microchip of a bone that’s off" and that’s it’s worse than a jam.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals: Malcolm Butler contemplating retirement - Revenge of the Birds
Malcolm Butler signed a one-year deal in the off-season
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks trade for former Washington Huskies star corner Sidney Jones - Field Gulls
Welcome home, Sidney!
Former University of Washington cornerback Sidney Jones has been traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Seattle Seahawks on the eve of roster cutdown day. In return the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
5 winners and 4 losers in Rams’ preseason loss to Broncos on Saturday - Turf Show Times
The Rams fell to 0-3 on the preseason, but there were a number of positive developments from the game
