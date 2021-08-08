Dolphins rookie Hunter Long leaves training camp practice on cart

The Miami Dolphins saw exactly what you never want to see during a training camp practice on Sunday: a player leaving the workout on a cart. Rookie tight end Hunter Long, the team’s third-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft, was injured during the practice when, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly, safety Nate Holley attempted to make a play on a reception by Long.

Sports Illustrated’s Alain Poupart adds the play was a pass along the sidelines from backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, with trainers looking at Long’s left leg. Poupart then added, with multiple media adding to the report, that Long was indeed having to be carted off the practice field.

Long, the 81st overall pick this year, was a three-year letterman at Boston College, playing in 36 games with 14 starts. He recorded 89 receptions for 1,297 yards in his collegiate career, along with nine touchdowns. His 57 receptions in 2020 led the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), while his 657 yards were second.