Miami Dolphins agree to restructure Xavien Howard’s contract for the 2021 season

In a wild turn of events, the Miami Dolphins and disgruntled All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard have reached a new agreement ahead of the 2021 NFL season. An agreement that will make Howard a wealthy man and keep both sides happy.

Best of all, it ensures the team’s most valuable player is on the field in 2021 to help take the Miami Dolphins to the next level. (Some might argue Tua Tagovailoa is equally as important to the team’s success in 2021.)

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the new deal will allow Miami’s shutdown cornerback to make upward of $16 million this upcoming season. And as Garafolo notes, this is believed to be the first time in NFL history a team has restructured a player’s contract with four years remaining on the deal.

What did Xavien Howard get? $1M Pro Bowl incentive. $3.5M in additional incentives. Rescinding all minicamp fines. The max for 2021 is $16,285,294 https://t.co/ZOjYPeHfJj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2021

This report comes days after Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told the South Florida media and I quote:

“We don’t want to trade (Xavien Howard).”

Many believed that if the two sides reached an agreement, Howard would have to continue to show up at training camp and put in the work. The Miami Dolphins must’ve liked what they saw out of X—or maybe—they realized without him in the lineup, that defense would’ve looked mighty different.

Whatever the case, both sides appear to be happy.

Xavien Howard gets a restructured deal, and Josh Boyer’s defense gets their vice-grip on the outside. A win-win situation, at least for now. After all, this only puts a bandaid on Xavien Howard’s frustration with his new deal, as I’m almost certain the saga will continue next offseason.

At least it appears both sides want to make this marriage work. And that, in my opinion, is all anyone can ask for.

Want to thank Coach Flores, Chris Grier and Brandon Shore for doing something unexpected and difficult to say the least. Many times over the past 8 months we all did not expect anything to happen. The organization handled us with absolute class and professionalism. — DEC Management (@davidcanter) August 8, 2021

EDIT: Here are some key details of Xavien Howard’s contract from Adam Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com. Maybe this will keep both sides happy through the 2022 NFL season...

The details on the Xavien Howard contract adjustment pic.twitter.com/2rzBOL1Snc — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 8, 2021

What are your thoughts on Xavien Howard’s restructured contract? Are you happy to have Howard back in the lineup? Do you agree the two sides will likely have to revisit the situation next offseason? What do you think this says about Noah Igbinoghene? Do you realize there are only five more weeks before the 2021 season begins? Let us know in the comments section below!