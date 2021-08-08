 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami Dolphins agree to restructure Xavien Howard’s contract for the 2021 season

The max Howard can make in 2021 is $16,285,294 million according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

By Josh Houtz
NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In a wild turn of events, the Miami Dolphins and disgruntled All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard have reached a new agreement ahead of the 2021 NFL season. An agreement that will make Howard a wealthy man and keep both sides happy.

Best of all, it ensures the team’s most valuable player is on the field in 2021 to help take the Miami Dolphins to the next level. (Some might argue Tua Tagovailoa is equally as important to the team’s success in 2021.)

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the new deal will allow Miami’s shutdown cornerback to make upward of $16 million this upcoming season. And as Garafolo notes, this is believed to be the first time in NFL history a team has restructured a player’s contract with four years remaining on the deal.

This report comes days after Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told the South Florida media and I quote:

“We don’t want to trade (Xavien Howard).”

Many believed that if the two sides reached an agreement, Howard would have to continue to show up at training camp and put in the work. The Miami Dolphins must’ve liked what they saw out of X—or maybe—they realized without him in the lineup, that defense would’ve looked mighty different.

Whatever the case, both sides appear to be happy.

Xavien Howard gets a restructured deal, and Josh Boyer’s defense gets their vice-grip on the outside. A win-win situation, at least for now. After all, this only puts a bandaid on Xavien Howard’s frustration with his new deal, as I’m almost certain the saga will continue next offseason.

At least it appears both sides want to make this marriage work. And that, in my opinion, is all anyone can ask for.

EDIT: Here are some key details of Xavien Howard’s contract from Adam Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com. Maybe this will keep both sides happy through the 2022 NFL season...

What are your thoughts on Xavien Howard’s restructured contract? Are you happy to have Howard back in the lineup? Do you agree the two sides will likely have to revisit the situation next offseason? What do you think this says about Noah Igbinoghene? Do you realize there are only five more weeks before the 2021 season begins? Let us know in the comments section below!

