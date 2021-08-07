Miami Dolphins training camp practice nine Twitter stream

It’s time for another Miami Dolphins 2021 training camp practice. This is the last practice that is open to the general public until August 17. The Dolphins will hold practice, but attendance will be limited, then the team is heading to Chicago to conduct some joint practices with the Chicago Bears before their preseason contest on August 14.

You can check out the schedule of pubic practices, and claim your free tickets if you can attend, at MiamiDolphins.com/trainingcamp.

Related Miami Dolphins announce 2021 Training Camp schedule and public practices

Use the link above to check out the entire schedule of public practices to see if you can make it to one of the team’s workouts this year.

Feel free to discuss the practice and everything going on using the comments at the bottom of the article. If you know of someone who needs to be added to the Twitter list, please let us know so we can make sure they are included in tomorrow’s list.

Now on to today’s Twitter list.