Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores: “ We don’t want to trade Xavien Howard”

According to Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, the Xavien Howard contract dispute seems to be ‘headed in the right direction”. That has been his constant message throughout training camp, and who could blame him? He’s probably getting tired of the same questions day after day.

Nevertheless, with cameras in his face and an imminent walkthrough, the Miami Dolphins head coach was again asked about his shutdown cornerback Xavien Howard. And this time, he was pretty blunt with the message he wanted to send.

Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media ahead of today's practice. https://t.co/WDMOSrh81G — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 6, 2021

Per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Brian Flores on Xavien Howard: "We don't want to trade X. Write that down. He's a very good player. He's a big part of the team. We don't want to trade him."



X requested a trade last week as he wants to be rewarded with slight contract adjustment after his 10-INT season in 2020. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 6, 2021

Third-year cornerback Nik Needham has been getting reps on the outside in Xavien Howard’s absence. Additionally, the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero is reporting the team brought in four cornerbacks yesterday for a tryout.

But as we’ve continued to harp on all offseason on Phinsider Radio, this defense is going to look night and day without Howard in the lineup.

Dolphins watching situation at CB closely. Brought in 4 CBs for tryouts Thursday: Lafayette Pitts, Trevor Williams, Alexander Myers, KJ Sails. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 6, 2021

One interesting thing is that Xavien Howard is still participating in walkthroughs, according to those in attendance. Which makes you wonder how much of a holdout this really is. I mean, as of now, it seems like he’s going to play. But again, he could be traded at any moment.

The Miami Dolphins’ first preseason game is in eight days vs. the Chicago Bears. We should have a pretty good idea then of how much Xavien Howard will play this preseason. And maybe even a better understanding of what to expect, as the two sides continue to play chicken in contract negotiations.



