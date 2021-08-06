Miami Dolphins training camp practice eight Twitter stream

The Miami Dolphins return to practice on Friday with an afternoon walkthrough. Originally slated for a 10:30am start to practice, the team moved the workout back to 1pm ET. The practice is still open to the public, if you can make it. Just head over to MiamiDolphins.com/trainingcamp to claim some free tickets.

Unless you have already claimed tickets to Saturday’s practice, this will be your last chance to see the team during training camp until August 17. The team heads to Chicago early next week, where they will take part in some joint practices with the Chicago Bears. The two teams open their preseason schedules against each other on August 14.

