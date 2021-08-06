Phinsider Radio show notes: Who will start in the trenches for the Miami Dolphins? Tua Tagovailoa can’t stop cooking

Phinsider Radio show notes for Aug. 5, 2021.

D.J. Fluker was released with an injury settlement

Depth takes a big hit. Relying more on Liam Eichenberg, maybe Larnel Coleman steps up as that sixth or seventh lineman.

Would like a way to get Jesse Davis out of the starting group.

Offensive line per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald:

Jesse Davis at right tackle, Robbert Hunt at right guard, Michael Deiter at center, Eichenberg at left guard and Austin Jackson at left tackle.

Additional guys BIG FISH aka Solomon Kindley and Coleman,

Offensive line the biggest concern going forward?

Defensive line per Salguero:

Emmanual Ogbah, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis.

Pro Football Focus has Miami’s line as a bottom-five unit.

Christian Wilkins — Good player. Morphin Time? Should the Dolphins pay him and give him a new contract?

Palardy dropping perfect punts, having a solid camp in general.

Tua has been COOKING and he’s doing it without Will Fuller, and some other targets

Hunter Long is starting to making plays. Albert Wilson has been the playmaker this team needs. Jakeem Grant, Kirk Merritt, and Isaiah Ford all making a case for a roster spot.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson:

Tua with 6 TDs and no picks in the last couple of practices with red zone drills. Waddle, Wilson with 2 TD catches in 11 on 11 work, no INT from Tua since two on opening day last Wednesday.

He threw an interception right after Jackson said this.

The Miami Dolphins will begin the preseason on Aug. 14 against the Chicago Bears.