Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard will have special abilities in Madden 22

EA Sports has slowly released their top ratings in Madden 22 and several of the Miami Dolphins players were ranked among the best at their positions. But one player was clearly the team’s best and most dynamic player. (both on and off the field.)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was rated a 91 overall in this year’s game. He is a lockdown corner and fortunately, this year he will be given a superstar x-factor—although the actual premise behind it is a bit baffling.

As we discuss on this bonus episode of Phinsider Radio houtz’s EXCLUSIVE WORLD-RENOWNED 100% AUTHENTIC USDA MADDEN 22 MIAMI DOLPHINS PLAYER RATINGS EXTRAVAGANZA

Xavien Howard is a shutdown cornerback in man coverage. He plays in a defense that is known for how often they are in man-coverage. So to give the guy not only a better zone coverage rating 90 vs 88, but also a superstar ability that caters to zone coverage? #Idontknowaboutthatonechief

Zone Hawk- “Zone Hawk defenders lock down a part of the field. When they enter the zone, this ability increases the rate of interceptions while in zone coverage.”

Zone: More interceptions in zone coverage

Trigger: Two forced incompletions

Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

Last year, it was Howard’s teammate Byron Jones that received the team’s only superstar x-factor. So in my opinion, it is awesome to finally see Xavien Howard get some love. Even if it did come in the midst of trade rumors.

What are your thoughts on Xavien Howard’s superstar x-factor? Do you agree that it’s a little a$$-backwards when you take into account how awesome Howard is in man-coverage? Do you think anyone else on the team should’ve received superstar abilities? Let us know in the comments section below!