Miami Dolphins depth chart 2021: Training camp Week 2 53-man roster prediction

The Miami Dolphins are into the second week of their 2021 training camp. We have gotten plenty of news and notes over the first several days of practices, with some players beginning to shine while others are still looking to make their mark on the coaches. We have seen players land on the reserve/COVID-19 list, players sustain some minor injuries with coaches holding them back to make sure they can fully recover prior to the season, and players moving between positions. There has been plenty of news coming out of training camp so far.
Using those reports and observations, it is time to update our 53-man roster prediction for the Dolphins. Will this be the final roster? Probably not because there is always a surprise somewhere. However, it feels like this is a pretty close guess as to how the team will look in September.
Do you agree? What changes would you make? Feel free to tell me how wrong I am in the comments.
Quarterbacks (2)
Tua Tagovailoa
Jacoby Brissett
Running backs (4)
Myles Gaskin
Salvon Ahmed
Malcolm Brown
Gerrid Doaks
Tight ends (4)
Mike Gesicki
Durham Smythe
Adam Shaheen
Hunter Long
Wide receivers (6)
DeVante Parker
Will Fuller V
Jaylen Waddle
Albert Wilson
Preston Williams
Robert Foster
Offensive linemen (9)
Austin Jackson
Liam Eichenberg
Michael Deiter
Robert Hunt
Jesse Davis
Larnel Coleman
Matt Skura
Solomon Kindley
Robert Jones
Defensive linemen (7)
Raekwon Davis
Christian Wilkins
Emmanuel Ogbah
Zach Sieler
John Jenkins
Benito Jones
Jonathan Ledbetter
Linebackers (8)
Jerome Baker
Andrew Van Ginkel
Jaelan Phillips
Benardrick McKinney
Elandon Roberts
Brennan Scarlett
Shaquem Griffin
Vince Biegel
Cornerbacks (6)
Xavien Howard
Byron Jones
Jason McCourty
Nik Needham
Noah Igbinoghene
Jamal Perry
Safeties (4)
Eric Rowe
Jevon Holland
Brandon Jones
Clayton Fejedelem
Kicker (1)
Jason Sanders
Punter (1)
Michael Palardy
Long Snapper (1)
Blake Ferguson
