Miami Dolphins depth chart 2021: Training camp Week 2 53-man roster prediction

The Miami Dolphins are into the second week of their 2021 training camp. We have gotten plenty of news and notes over the first several days of practices, with some players beginning to shine while others are still looking to make their mark on the coaches. We have seen players land on the reserve/COVID-19 list, players sustain some minor injuries with coaches holding them back to make sure they can fully recover prior to the season, and players moving between positions. There has been plenty of news coming out of training camp so far.

Using those reports and observations, it is time to update our 53-man roster prediction for the Dolphins. Will this be the final roster? Probably not because there is always a surprise somewhere. However, it feels like this is a pretty close guess as to how the team will look in September.

Do you agree? What changes would you make? Feel free to tell me how wrong I am in the comments.

Quarterbacks (2)

Tua Tagovailoa

Jacoby Brissett

Running backs (4)

Myles Gaskin

Salvon Ahmed

Malcolm Brown

Gerrid Doaks

Tight ends (4)

Mike Gesicki

Durham Smythe

Adam Shaheen

Hunter Long

Wide receivers (6)

DeVante Parker

Will Fuller V

Jaylen Waddle

Albert Wilson

Preston Williams

Robert Foster

Offensive linemen (9)

Austin Jackson

Liam Eichenberg

Michael Deiter

Robert Hunt

Jesse Davis

Larnel Coleman

Matt Skura

Solomon Kindley

Robert Jones

Defensive linemen (7)

Raekwon Davis

Christian Wilkins

Emmanuel Ogbah

Zach Sieler

John Jenkins

Benito Jones

Jonathan Ledbetter

Linebackers (8)

Jerome Baker

Andrew Van Ginkel

Jaelan Phillips

Benardrick McKinney

Elandon Roberts

Brennan Scarlett

Shaquem Griffin

Vince Biegel

Cornerbacks (6)

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones

Jason McCourty

Nik Needham

Noah Igbinoghene

Jamal Perry

Safeties (4)

Eric Rowe

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Clayton Fejedelem

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Punter (1)

Michael Palardy

Long Snapper (1)

Blake Ferguson