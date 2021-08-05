Hall of Fame Game 2021: Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers live chat

It’s football time! The 2021 preseason is here with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers kicking things off with tonight’s 2021 Hall of Fame Game. Tonight may not be the most beautiful version of football we will see this year, but it is at least football and means were are getting closer to the regular season starting.

Here’s everything you need to know for tonight’s game:

2021 Hall of Fame Game

Who: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

When: Thursday, August 5, 2021, 8pm ET

TV Channel: FOX (National Coverage)

Stream: FUBO TV; Fox Sports Live and Fox Sports App

Odds: Steelers -2.5

