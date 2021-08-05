Hall of Fame Game 2021: How to stream Dallas Coyboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers tonight

Welcome to the 2021 NFL preseason. We have football tonight as the 2021 Hall of Fame Game is here. It may not be the greatest showcase of the talent of the NFL, with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers facing off with most of their backups and training camp depth instead of their top players. The Cowboys actually left 16 players back at camp, rather than even take players like Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, and Amari Cooper to Ohio for a game in which they will not play.

This year, the league changed the preseason, dropping a game from each team’s schedule. That gives each team three exhibition games, with the two Hall of Fame Game participants playing in four preseason contests. As we get ready to watch the Cowboys and Steelers in tonight’s game, here is everything you need to know to for the contest:

2021 Hall of Fame Game

Who: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

When: Thursday, August 5, 2021, 8pm ET

TV Channel: FOX (National Coverage)

Stream: FUBO TV; Fox Sports Live and Fox Sports App

Odds: Steelers -2.5

Cowboys Team Site: Blogging the Boys

Steelers Team Site: Behind the Steel Curtain