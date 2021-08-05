Dolphins activate Shaheen, Carter, Williams from COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday the activation of tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Carter and Shaheen were added to the list on August 2, while Williams was placed on it on August 3. Those moves followed the Dolphins sending co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey home after a positive test for the coronavirus.

Tight end Mike Gesicki remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was placed on the list along with Carter and Shaheen on August 2.

The Dolphins made roster space for the three activations by waiving tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson and releasing tight end Gabe Holmes. All three players were signed after Carter, Shaheen, and Gesicki were placed on the reserve list, adding depth to the undermanned tight end position for training camp practices.

The Dolphins return to the practice field on Friday. The practice was originally scheduled for 10:30am, but has been pushed back to 1pm and will be a walkthrough. The practice remains open to the public, with parking opening at 12pm.