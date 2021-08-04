Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress at training camp

I know it’s only been one week, and the team only put the pads on for the first time a day ago. But let’s be honest, Tua Tagovailoa has been balling early on Miami Dolphins training camp. One big throw after another. He’s been #moneymoneydingdong.

Tua has looked bigger. He’s looked thiccer, and most of all, he’s looked like a trained assassin. Making one deadly accurate throw after another. Tua is even more vocal, more of the leader you would hope to see after a more reserved approach a season ago.

But don’t take my word for it.

After all, I’m just the guy that wrote his name all over my trapper keeper a season ago. That’s right. I said Tua Tagovailoa had #elite accuracy. I even claimed he was maybe a once-in-a-generation quarterback. (I might regret that)

But I’m not the one you have to listen to. Just listen to those on-lookers in attendance.

(Please note: These tweets will primarily be from today’s practice, but the Charmeleon to Charizard evolution we are starting to see should have everyone stoked for year two.)

THE BEST TWEETS FROM MIAMI DOLPHINS 2021 NFL TRAINING CAMP

Tua Tagovailoa in Year 1:



Coming off career-threatening injury

Abnormal offseason

Terrible play-caller who didn’t fit

Subpar weapons in pass game

Unreliable complementary run game

3 rookie OL starters + 2 new FA



If you didn’t see a potential Year 2 leap coming, that’s on you. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) August 4, 2021

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa talks about the development of his deep ball throws, which have been frequent. pic.twitter.com/idJ2wFJRda — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 4, 2021

From @GMFB: The #Dolphins are still working through their situation with Xavien Howard, whose trade request stands as he has been out of practice. pic.twitter.com/S3hqWnaW8M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2021

Continuing to learn the offense, learn how receivers and guys up front are focuses for Tua as camp goes on. Being able to get with the guys this off-season has helped tremendously with the timing. pic.twitter.com/GgSoCNTA06 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 4, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa just exhibited off-balance, late-developing play arm whip on a laser to Hunter Long. Different dude out there right now than what we saw as a rookie. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 4, 2021

Tua with 6 TDs and no picks in last couple practices with red zone drills. Waddle, Wilson with 2 TD catches from him today.. In all 11 on 11 work, no INT from Tua since two on opening day last Wednesday — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 4, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa just completed a deep pass down the right sideline to Myles Gaskin. What’s different about Tua’s throwing motion this year? It appears more effortless. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 4, 2021

Tua on the deep ball: “If a guy’s open, I’m going to throw it to him.” — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) August 4, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa’s approach this offseason is commendable. But for some, none of it matters until he goes out there and proves that he isn’t the same rookie—that made some mistakes a season ago—and I get that.

But like I mentioned on the most recent episode of Phinsider Radio, the only thing that Tua Tagovailoa could’ve done between that week 17 bloodbath vs. Buffalo and now is get bigger, faster, and continue to learn the playbook. Build relationships and chemistry with those weapons that were brought in to help Tua succeed.

To me, he’s done all of that and more.

Now, #lettucepray that Tua Tagovailoa’s success and strong play in training camp can trickle over into the preseason and inevitably the regular season. “Building one good day after another,” as Coach Brian Flores would say.

Because I promise when Tua lights the sky ablaze in 2021, I’ll come out of retirement and cook a six-course crow-inspired meal for all of the haters in early January. :)

What are your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s development through the first week of training camp? Has he done everything you expected from year one to early year two? What are realistic expectations for Tagovailoa in his second season? Let us know in the comments section below!