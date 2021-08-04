 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress at training camp

It might be early, but Tua Tagovailoa looks poised to take the next step in 2021 and hopes to lead the Miami Dolphins to the postseason for the first time since 2016

By Josh Houtz
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

I know it’s only been one week, and the team only put the pads on for the first time a day ago. But let’s be honest, Tua Tagovailoa has been balling early on Miami Dolphins training camp. One big throw after another. He’s been #moneymoneydingdong.

Tua has looked bigger. He’s looked thiccer, and most of all, he’s looked like a trained assassin. Making one deadly accurate throw after another. Tua is even more vocal, more of the leader you would hope to see after a more reserved approach a season ago.

But don’t take my word for it.

After all, I’m just the guy that wrote his name all over my trapper keeper a season ago. That’s right. I said Tua Tagovailoa had #elite accuracy. I even claimed he was maybe a once-in-a-generation quarterback. (I might regret that)

But I’m not the one you have to listen to. Just listen to those on-lookers in attendance.

(Please note: These tweets will primarily be from today’s practice, but the Charmeleon to Charizard evolution we are starting to see should have everyone stoked for year two.)

THE BEST TWEETS FROM MIAMI DOLPHINS 2021 NFL TRAINING CAMP

(If I didn’t use your tweet, I probably didn’t see it. Feel free to @ me and I will try to add it.)

Me: “There’s also some pretty nice footage from camp floating around that it would be really cool if someone could capture and make an awesome video out of it.”

The voices in my head: “Oh, the Miami Dolphins won’t do that?”

Me: “Okay, then I guess I’ll get right on that.”

Tua Tagovailoa’s approach this offseason is commendable. But for some, none of it matters until he goes out there and proves that he isn’t the same rookie—that made some mistakes a season ago—and I get that.

But like I mentioned on the most recent episode of Phinsider Radio, the only thing that Tua Tagovailoa could’ve done between that week 17 bloodbath vs. Buffalo and now is get bigger, faster, and continue to learn the playbook. Build relationships and chemistry with those weapons that were brought in to help Tua succeed.

To me, he’s done all of that and more.

Now, #lettucepray that Tua Tagovailoa’s success and strong play in training camp can trickle over into the preseason and inevitably the regular season. “Building one good day after another,” as Coach Brian Flores would say.

Because I promise when Tua lights the sky ablaze in 2021, I’ll come out of retirement and cook a six-course crow-inspired meal for all of the haters in early January. :)

What are your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s development through the first week of training camp? Has he done everything you expected from year one to early year two? What are realistic expectations for Tagovailoa in his second season? Let us know in the comments section below!

