Miami Dolphins training camp practice seven Twitter stream

The Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field this morning, continuing to work their way through their 2021 training camp. Once again, practice is open to the public and we should get plenty of updates and news about what the team is doing.

The Dolphins did add another injury to the list yesterday, as linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel limped off the field. Head coach Brian Flores said this morning that the pass rusher is day-to-day and will be held out of workouts today.

Practice begins at 10am, with the parking lot opening an hour before.

Related Miami Dolphins announce 2021 Training Camp schedule and public practices

Use the link above to check out the entire schedule of public practices to see if you can make it to one of the team’s workouts this year.

Feel free to discuss the practice and everything going on using the comments at the bottom of the article. If you know of someone who needs to be added to the Twitter list, please let us know so we can make sure they are included in tomorrow’s list.

Now on to today’s Twitter list.