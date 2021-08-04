Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
When facing the Patriots, Raekwon McMillan ‘was watching No. 54 the whole time’ - Pats Pulpit
Ex-Dolphins draft pick Raekwon McMillan kept an eye out for Dont’a Hightower.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Expecting Vinny Curry and Ashtyn Davis to Miss Start of Regular Season - Gang Green Nation
Training camp practice got underway today for the Jets. Zach Wilson was not there as the rookie quarterback officially became a holdout. Everybody else has reported to training camp, but not...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills “starting” offensive line can’t stay on the field together - Buffalo Rumblings
Remember back to the beginning of training camp in 2020. Last year, the offensive line was healthy, there were multiple starting positions in competition, and the Buffalo Bills had a lot of depth...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Marquise Brown injury worse than originally expected; Bateman held out due to “muscle tightness” - Baltimore Beatdown
Hollywood misses another practice
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers biggest liability on offense? - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers obviously have holes on offense but who will be the biggest liability.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Pro Football Focus ranks Joe Burrow below average among quarterbacks - Cincy Jungle
Hopefully this is he lowest we will see Joe Burrow on these kinds of lists for a long time.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns officially sign Nick Chubb to contract extension - Dawgs By Nature
Three-year deal keeps "pillar of the organization" as a key member of the offense.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Warren Moon Would Like a Word with Deshaun Watson - Battle Red Blog
Seems like a bad situation to go inserting yourself into.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans sign TE Luke Stocker, activate Bud Dupree from Reserve/COVID-19 list and more roster notes - Music City Miracles
Signings, releases, activations and more on this Saturday morning.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars sign wide receiver Tevin Jones, release linebacker Leon Jacobs and kicker Aldrick Rosas - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced several roster moves on Friday evening. The team announced it has signed wide receiver Tevin Jones, while releasing linebacker Leon Jacobs and kicker Aldrick...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts QB Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery on Monday - Stampede Blue
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery on Monday—with local highly regarded orthopedic foot specialist Dr. David Porter performing the...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos’ first-round rookie lighting it up at training camp - Mile High Report
Patrick Surtain II is already playing beyond his years.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Justin Herbert cracks the top-15 quarterbacks in Madden 22 - Bolts From The Blue
Fine, but could be better.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders GM Mike Mayock tests positive for COVID-19 - Silver And Black Pride
Raiders’ general manager will be away from the team after positive test, but is "grateful" that he is vaccinated
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs Training Camp Notes: Eric Bieniemy acknowledges Monday struggles - Arrowhead Pride
Eric Bieniemy took the podium for his first turn of 2021 training camp on Monday — and the timing for the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator's initial press conference could not have been...
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Joe Judge: Saquon Barkley is “making strides” in his return to the field - Big Blue View
Barkely isn’t back yet, but he’s making progress
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
DeVonta Smith injury: Eagles wide receiver considered week-to-week with knee sprain - Bleeding Green Nation
Not great, but could be worse for the Eagles’ rookie.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys safety Malik Hooker: “This is the perfect place for me” - Blogging The Boys
It’s only been a few days, but Hooker is already hooked on the idea of his fit in Dallas.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Are Some Offensive Positions Harder to Draft Than Others? Part 2: The Scouting Effect - Hogs Haven
This two-part series addresses a question that comes up repeatedly in fan discussions whenever I taken a look at drafting certain positions. Are some positions harder or easier to draft than...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Body language told the story during Aaron Rodgers’ press conference - Acme Packing Company
There were several moments during Rodgers’ exchange with the media in which the quarterback’s feelings were expressed just as strongly with facial reactions as with his words.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Dan Campbell is changing the Lions culture one up-down at a time - Pride Of Detroit
It just feels different this time
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears training camp: Foles prepared to move on - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears’ third-string quarterback minced no words about his future. He’s ready for a fresh start, preferably just east of Chicago.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings sign QB Case Cookus - Daily Norseman
Here’s a little bit about the new guy
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints hoping Chris Hogan can channel his 2016 self - Canal Street Chronicles
Once upon a time, Chris Hogan was second in the league in yards per reception. Five years later, it’s hard to believe he can replicate this effectiveness.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons 2021 schedule predictions: The Dolphins in week 7 - The Falcoholic
Coming off their early bye week, will Atlanta be able to win one on the road?
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers training camp questions: Is the secondary more than just fast? - Cat Scratch Reader
Carolina has invested heavily in remaking their defense in a passing league and we all want to see that investment pay off.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Scotty Miller answers the bell - Bucs Nation
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians asked for more from Scotty Miller - and Miller stepped up the next day
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers WR Deebo Samuel on Trey Lance’s aggressiveness: “This guy’s got some balls” - Niners Nation
Peter King caught up with some of the 49ers players, and they’re impressed with their rookie QB
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Jordan Hicks won’t get to compete for starting position for Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
Competition is an odd thing.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Jamal Adams: The Good, the Bad, and the Injured - Field Gulls
With the first week of Seahawks training camp wrapped up, many fans were happy to see Jamal Adams on the field, even as a non-participant. As Mookie reported on Tuesday, the team and Adams are a...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
4 Rams players who have been conspicuously quiet in training camp so far - Turf Show Times
The following words are in no way condemning the four names below. Not much has happened in training camp yet, reports are inconclusive, the Rams intentionally keep some secrets, and players don’t...
Loading comments...