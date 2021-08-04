Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

When facing the Patriots, Raekwon McMillan ‘was watching No. 54 the whole time’ - Pats Pulpit

Ex-Dolphins draft pick Raekwon McMillan kept an eye out for Dont’a Hightower.





Jets Expecting Vinny Curry and Ashtyn Davis to Miss Start of Regular Season - Gang Green Nation

Training camp practice got underway today for the Jets. Zach Wilson was not there as the rookie quarterback officially became a holdout. Everybody else has reported to training camp, but not...





Buffalo Bills “starting” offensive line can’t stay on the field together - Buffalo Rumblings

Remember back to the beginning of training camp in 2020. Last year, the offensive line was healthy, there were multiple starting positions in competition, and the Buffalo Bills had a lot of depth...

AFC NORTH:

Marquise Brown injury worse than originally expected; Bateman held out due to “muscle tightness” - Baltimore Beatdown

Hollywood misses another practice





Who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers biggest liability on offense? - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers obviously have holes on offense but who will be the biggest liability.





Pro Football Focus ranks Joe Burrow below average among quarterbacks - Cincy Jungle

Hopefully this is he lowest we will see Joe Burrow on these kinds of lists for a long time.





Cleveland Browns officially sign Nick Chubb to contract extension - Dawgs By Nature

Three-year deal keeps "pillar of the organization" as a key member of the offense.

AFC SOUTH:

Warren Moon Would Like a Word with Deshaun Watson - Battle Red Blog

Seems like a bad situation to go inserting yourself into.





Titans sign TE Luke Stocker, activate Bud Dupree from Reserve/COVID-19 list and more roster notes - Music City Miracles

Signings, releases, activations and more on this Saturday morning.





Jaguars sign wide receiver Tevin Jones, release linebacker Leon Jacobs and kicker Aldrick Rosas - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced several roster moves on Friday evening. The team announced it has signed wide receiver Tevin Jones, while releasing linebacker Leon Jacobs and kicker Aldrick...





Report: Colts QB Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery on Monday - Stampede Blue

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery on Monday—with local highly regarded orthopedic foot specialist Dr. David Porter performing the...

AFC WEST:

Broncos’ first-round rookie lighting it up at training camp - Mile High Report

Patrick Surtain II is already playing beyond his years.





Chargers News: Justin Herbert cracks the top-15 quarterbacks in Madden 22 - Bolts From The Blue

Fine, but could be better.





Raiders GM Mike Mayock tests positive for COVID-19 - Silver And Black Pride

Raiders’ general manager will be away from the team after positive test, but is "grateful" that he is vaccinated





Chiefs Training Camp Notes: Eric Bieniemy acknowledges Monday struggles - Arrowhead Pride

Eric Bieniemy took the podium for his first turn of 2021 training camp on Monday — and the timing for the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator's initial press conference could not have been...

NFC EAST:

Joe Judge: Saquon Barkley is “making strides” in his return to the field - Big Blue View

Barkely isn’t back yet, but he’s making progress





DeVonta Smith injury: Eagles wide receiver considered week-to-week with knee sprain - Bleeding Green Nation

Not great, but could be worse for the Eagles’ rookie.





Cowboys safety Malik Hooker: “This is the perfect place for me” - Blogging The Boys

It’s only been a few days, but Hooker is already hooked on the idea of his fit in Dallas.





Are Some Offensive Positions Harder to Draft Than Others? Part 2: The Scouting Effect - Hogs Haven

This two-part series addresses a question that comes up repeatedly in fan discussions whenever I taken a look at drafting certain positions. Are some positions harder or easier to draft than...

NFC NORTH:

Body language told the story during Aaron Rodgers’ press conference - Acme Packing Company

There were several moments during Rodgers’ exchange with the media in which the quarterback’s feelings were expressed just as strongly with facial reactions as with his words.





Dan Campbell is changing the Lions culture one up-down at a time - Pride Of Detroit

It just feels different this time





Chicago Bears training camp: Foles prepared to move on - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears’ third-string quarterback minced no words about his future. He’s ready for a fresh start, preferably just east of Chicago.





Vikings sign QB Case Cookus - Daily Norseman

Here’s a little bit about the new guy

NFC SOUTH:

Saints hoping Chris Hogan can channel his 2016 self - Canal Street Chronicles

Once upon a time, Chris Hogan was second in the league in yards per reception. Five years later, it’s hard to believe he can replicate this effectiveness.





Falcons 2021 schedule predictions: The Dolphins in week 7 - The Falcoholic

Coming off their early bye week, will Atlanta be able to win one on the road?





Panthers training camp questions: Is the secondary more than just fast? - Cat Scratch Reader

Carolina has invested heavily in remaking their defense in a passing league and we all want to see that investment pay off.





Scotty Miller answers the bell - Bucs Nation

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians asked for more from Scotty Miller - and Miller stepped up the next day

NFC WEST:

49ers WR Deebo Samuel on Trey Lance’s aggressiveness: “This guy’s got some balls” - Niners Nation

Peter King caught up with some of the 49ers players, and they’re impressed with their rookie QB





Jordan Hicks won’t get to compete for starting position for Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Competition is an odd thing.





Jamal Adams: The Good, the Bad, and the Injured - Field Gulls

With the first week of Seahawks training camp wrapped up, many fans were happy to see Jamal Adams on the field, even as a non-participant. As Mookie reported on Tuesday, the team and Adams are a...





4 Rams players who have been conspicuously quiet in training camp so far - Turf Show Times

The following words are in no way condemning the four names below. Not much has happened in training camp yet, reports are inconclusive, the Rams intentionally keep some secrets, and players don’t...