Miami Dolphins roster cuts 2021: 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday afternoon several roster moves to meet the NFL’s mandated 53-man roster limit by the 4pm ET deadline. The moves featured veterans being released, rookies being waived, and more.
The team released linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons, cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc, linebacker Benardrick McKinney, tackle Adam Pankey, center Matt Skura, and center Cameron Tom.
They waived cornerback Javaris Davis, running back Gerrid Doaks, cornerback Tino Ellis, linebacker Shaquem Griffin, safety Nate Holley, linebacker Kylan Johnson, defensive tackle Benito Jones, running back Patrick Laird, and defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter. They also waived wide receiver Kai Locksley, wide receiver Khalil McClain, wide receiver Kirk Merritt, linebacker Calvin Munson, tight end Chris Myarick, wide receiver Malcolm Perry, guard Durval Queiroz Neto, and defensive end Tyshun render. The final players waived running back Jordan Scarlett, quarterback Reid Sinnett, defensive end Jason Strowbridge, and fullback Carl Tucker.
The Dolphins also placed tackle Larnel Coleman on injured reserve, effectively ending his rookie season.
Additional roster moves are expected tomorrow as the Dolphins potentially look to make waiver claims off other teams’ roster cuts. The Dolphins could also add additional players to injured reserve. Under league rules, if a player is on the 53-man roster after 4pm ET today, then gets moved to IR, he would be eligible to return to the active roster later in the season.
The league will also allow teams to begin signing players to build a practice squad beginning on Wednesday.
Miami’s 53-man roster is now:
Quarterbacks
Tua Tagovailoa
Jacoby Brissett
Running backs
Myles Gaskin
Malcolm Brown
Salvon Ahmed
Tight ends
Mike Gesicki
Adam Shaheen
Durham Smythe
Hunter Long
Cethan Carter
Wide receivers
DeVante Parker
Jaylen Waddle
Albert Wilson
Preston Williams
Jakeem Grant Sr.
Mack Hollins
Note: William Fuller V is suspended for the first game, so while the Dolphins list him on the roster, he does not count until after Week 1.
Offensive linemen
Austin Jackson
Solomon Kindley
Michael Deiter
Robert Hunt
Jesse Davis
Liam Eichenberg
Greg Mancz
Greg Little
Robert Jones
Defensive linemen
Christian Wilkins
Emmanuel Ogbah
Raekwon Davis
Adam Butler
John Jenkins
Zach Sieler
Linebackers
Jerome Baker
Elandon Roberts
Andrew Van Ginkel
Jaelan Phillips
Sam Eguavoen
Brennan Scarlett
Duke Riley
Cornerbacks
Xavien Howard
Byron Jones
Justin Coleman
Noah Igbinoghene
Nik Needham
Trill Williams
Safeties
Eric Rowe
Jason McCourty
Brandon Jones
Jamal Perry
Jevon Holland
Clayton Fejedelem
Kicker
Jason Sanders
Punter
Michael Palardy
Long Snapper
Blake Fergsuon
