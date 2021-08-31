Miami Dolphins roster cuts 2021: 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday afternoon several roster moves to meet the NFL’s mandated 53-man roster limit by the 4pm ET deadline. The moves featured veterans being released, rookies being waived, and more.

The team released linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons, cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc, linebacker Benardrick McKinney, tackle Adam Pankey, center Matt Skura, and center Cameron Tom.

They waived cornerback Javaris Davis, running back Gerrid Doaks, cornerback Tino Ellis, linebacker Shaquem Griffin, safety Nate Holley, linebacker Kylan Johnson, defensive tackle Benito Jones, running back Patrick Laird, and defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter. They also waived wide receiver Kai Locksley, wide receiver Khalil McClain, wide receiver Kirk Merritt, linebacker Calvin Munson, tight end Chris Myarick, wide receiver Malcolm Perry, guard Durval Queiroz Neto, and defensive end Tyshun render. The final players waived running back Jordan Scarlett, quarterback Reid Sinnett, defensive end Jason Strowbridge, and fullback Carl Tucker.

The Dolphins also placed tackle Larnel Coleman on injured reserve, effectively ending his rookie season.

Additional roster moves are expected tomorrow as the Dolphins potentially look to make waiver claims off other teams’ roster cuts. The Dolphins could also add additional players to injured reserve. Under league rules, if a player is on the 53-man roster after 4pm ET today, then gets moved to IR, he would be eligible to return to the active roster later in the season.

The league will also allow teams to begin signing players to build a practice squad beginning on Wednesday.

Miami’s 53-man roster is now:

Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa

Jacoby Brissett

Running backs

Myles Gaskin

Malcolm Brown

Salvon Ahmed

Tight ends

Mike Gesicki

Adam Shaheen

Durham Smythe

Hunter Long

Cethan Carter

Wide receivers

DeVante Parker

Jaylen Waddle

Albert Wilson

Preston Williams

Jakeem Grant Sr.

Mack Hollins

Note: William Fuller V is suspended for the first game, so while the Dolphins list him on the roster, he does not count until after Week 1.

Offensive linemen

Austin Jackson

Solomon Kindley

Michael Deiter

Robert Hunt

Jesse Davis

Liam Eichenberg

Greg Mancz

Greg Little

Robert Jones

Defensive linemen

Christian Wilkins

Emmanuel Ogbah

Raekwon Davis

Adam Butler

John Jenkins

Zach Sieler

Linebackers

Jerome Baker

Elandon Roberts

Andrew Van Ginkel

Jaelan Phillips

Sam Eguavoen

Brennan Scarlett

Duke Riley

Cornerbacks

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones

Justin Coleman

Noah Igbinoghene

Nik Needham

Trill Williams

Safeties

Eric Rowe

Jason McCourty

Brandon Jones

Jamal Perry

Jevon Holland

Clayton Fejedelem

Kicker

Jason Sanders

Punter

Michael Palardy

Long Snapper

Blake Fergsuon