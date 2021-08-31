Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores backs QB Tua Tagovailoa

According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who is very closely plugged into all things Miami Dolphins, Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the entire team regarding recent rumors that Miami is interested in acquiring Houston Texans’ quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Darlington reports that Coach Flores told the team that Tua Tagovailoa is “our quarterback.”

I’m told Dolphins coach Brian Flores just addressed his team regarding recent reports tying Miami to a possible trade for Deshaun Watson. Sources say he told players and staff that Tua Tagovailoa is “our quarterback” in a brief but poignant endorsement of the QB. (quick thread) — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 31, 2021

While seemingly a strong vote of confidence for the young player, Darlington goes on to say that he isn’t disputing recent reports of Miami being a major player in trade discussions revolving around Deshaun Watson. In the third and final tweet of his thread, the ESPN reporter indicated that he thinks Coach Flores will “echo a similar sentiment in the weeks to come,” presumably in front of the media during a press conference.

So wherever it started, wherever it’s going, here’s what you can take away: Less than two weeks before the season’s start, Flores made clear to his team that Tua is indeed their quarterback, and I expect him to echo a similar sentiment in the weeks to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 31, 2021

Earlier today, Pro Football Talk reported that the driving force behind the Miami Dolphins interest in controversial QB Deshaun Watson comes all the way from the top; Miami Dolphins’ owner, Stephen Ross. The Dolphins were quick to issue a statement to reporters claiming that Ross does not force football decisions and believes in Tua. After seeing criticism of that statement on social media, the Dolphins clarified their stance by adding that the PFT report was “inaccurate.”

Do the Dolphins want Deshaun Watson? The man who signs the checks definitely does. https://t.co/oCrrC7wS0r — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 31, 2021

It has been a wild few days of rumors and speculation regarding the Miami Dolphins’ reported interest in trading for, or not trading for, Deshaun Watson. At this point, I think we can all agree that September 12th cannot get here fast enough.

