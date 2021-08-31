Miami Dolphins and WR Jakeem Grant agree to restructured contract

The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver/kick returner Jakeem Grant has agreed to a restructured contract for the 2021 season, according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network.

The new deal is worth up to $3 million this season and voids the final two years from his current deal, ensuring that Grant will hit free agency next year at the age of 29. Grant will most likely handle kickoff and punt returns while occasionally mixing in as a wide receiver.

The Dolphins wide receiver room is a crowded one with the additions of Will Fuller from Houston and #6 overall pick out of Alabama, Jaylen Waddle. In his career, the former sixth-round draft pick, Grant, has 89 receptions for 1,008 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns (plus one rushing TD). Despite his paltry pass-catching numbers, committing to Grant for the 2021 NFL season allows Miami to retain one of the best kick returners in the game (5 special teams touchdowns in 5 NFL seasons) while giving the Dolphins some much-needed cap relief.