2021 NFL roster cuts: Miami Dolphins roster as of Tuesday morning

The Miami Dolphins have begun the unfortunate process of making roster cuts. The team, as with every club in the NFL, has to move from their current 80 man roster down to the regular-season 53-man limit. On Monday, eight roster moves were reported, leaving Miami with 73 players on the roster, with 20 moves to come on Tuesday. The league’s 53-man limit goes into effect at 4pm ET.

Miami started Monday with 81 players on the roster, thanks to a roster exemption for International Pathway Program player Durval Queiroz Neto. That exemption does not carry over to the regular season, but could follow him to the practice squad should Miami look to keep him there.

This morning, we reset where Miami’s roster stands after yesterday’s reported moves:

Quarterbacks

Jacoby Brissett

Reid Sinnett

Tua Tagovailoa

Running backs

Salvon Ahmed

Malcolm Brown

Gerrid Doaks

Myles Gaskin

Patrick Laird

Malcolm Perry

Tight ends

Cethan Carter

Mike Gesicki

Hunter Long

Chris Myarick

Adam Shaheen

Durham Smythe

Wide receivers

Jakeem Grant Sr.

William Fuller V - starts year suspended for Week 1

Mack Hollins

Kai Locksley

Kirk Merritt

DeVante Parker

Jaylen Waddle

Preston Williams

Albert Wilson

Offensive line

Larnel Coleman - expected to be placed on IR

Jesse Davis

Michael Deiter

Liam Eichenberg

Robert Hunt

Austin Jackson

Robert Jones

Solomon Kindley

Greg Little

Greg Mancz

Adam Pankey

Durval Queiroz Neto

Cameron Tom

Defensive line

Adam Butler

Raekwon Davis

John Jenkins

Benito Jones

Jonathan Ledbetter

Emmanuel Ogbah

Zach Sieler

Jason Strowbridge

Christian Wilkins

Linebackers

Jerome Baker

Josh Harvey Clemons

Sam Eguavoen

Shaquem Griffin

Calvin Munson

Jaelan Phillips

Duke Riley

Elandon Roberts

Brennan Scarlett

Andrew Van Ginkel

Cornerbacks

Justin Coleman

Javaris Davis

Xavien Howard

Noah Igbinoghene

Byron Jones

Cre’Von LeBlanc

Nik Needham

Trill Williams

Safeties

Clayton Fejedelem

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Jason McCourty

Jamal Perry

Eric Rowe

Special Teams

Blake Ferguson, LS

Michael Palardy, P

Jason Sanders, K

Reported roster cuts:

Tino Ellis, CB

Nate Holley, S

Khalil McClain, WR

Benardrick McKinney, LB

Tyshun Render, DE

Jordan Scarlett, RB

Matt Skura, C

Carl Tucker, FB