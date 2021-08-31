 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2021 NFL roster cuts: Miami Dolphins roster as of Tuesday morning

We take a look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster following initial reports of cuts from Monday and ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline.

By Kevin Nogle
/ new
NFL: AUG 29 Preseason - Dolphins at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have begun the unfortunate process of making roster cuts. The team, as with every club in the NFL, has to move from their current 80 man roster down to the regular-season 53-man limit. On Monday, eight roster moves were reported, leaving Miami with 73 players on the roster, with 20 moves to come on Tuesday. The league’s 53-man limit goes into effect at 4pm ET.

Miami started Monday with 81 players on the roster, thanks to a roster exemption for International Pathway Program player Durval Queiroz Neto. That exemption does not carry over to the regular season, but could follow him to the practice squad should Miami look to keep him there.

This morning, we reset where Miami’s roster stands after yesterday’s reported moves:

Quarterbacks

Jacoby Brissett
Reid Sinnett
Tua Tagovailoa

Running backs

Salvon Ahmed
Malcolm Brown
Gerrid Doaks
Myles Gaskin
Patrick Laird
Malcolm Perry

Tight ends

Cethan Carter
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Long
Chris Myarick
Adam Shaheen
Durham Smythe

Wide receivers

Jakeem Grant Sr.
William Fuller V - starts year suspended for Week 1
Mack Hollins
Kai Locksley
Kirk Merritt
DeVante Parker
Jaylen Waddle
Preston Williams
Albert Wilson

Offensive line

Larnel Coleman - expected to be placed on IR
Jesse Davis
Michael Deiter
Liam Eichenberg
Robert Hunt
Austin Jackson
Robert Jones
Solomon Kindley
Greg Little
Greg Mancz
Adam Pankey
Durval Queiroz Neto
Cameron Tom

Defensive line

Adam Butler
Raekwon Davis
John Jenkins
Benito Jones
Jonathan Ledbetter
Emmanuel Ogbah
Zach Sieler
Jason Strowbridge
Christian Wilkins

Linebackers

Jerome Baker
Josh Harvey Clemons
Sam Eguavoen
Shaquem Griffin
Calvin Munson
Jaelan Phillips
Duke Riley
Elandon Roberts
Brennan Scarlett
Andrew Van Ginkel

Cornerbacks

Justin Coleman
Javaris Davis
Xavien Howard
Noah Igbinoghene
Byron Jones
Cre’Von LeBlanc
Nik Needham
Trill Williams

Safeties

Clayton Fejedelem
Jevon Holland
Brandon Jones
Jason McCourty
Jamal Perry
Eric Rowe

Special Teams

Blake Ferguson, LS
Michael Palardy, P
Jason Sanders, K

Reported roster cuts:

Tino Ellis, CB
Nate Holley, S
Khalil McClain, WR
Benardrick McKinney, LB
Tyshun Render, DE
Jordan Scarlett, RB
Matt Skura, C
Carl Tucker, FB

Loading comments...