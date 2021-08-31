2021 NFL roster cuts: Miami Dolphins roster as of Tuesday morning

The Miami Dolphins have begun the unfortunate process of making roster cuts. The team, as with every club in the NFL, has to move from their current 80 man roster down to the regular-season 53-man limit. On Monday, eight roster moves were reported, leaving Miami with 73 players on the roster, with 20 moves to come on Tuesday. The league’s 53-man limit goes into effect at 4pm ET.
Miami started Monday with 81 players on the roster, thanks to a roster exemption for International Pathway Program player Durval Queiroz Neto. That exemption does not carry over to the regular season, but could follow him to the practice squad should Miami look to keep him there.
This morning, we reset where Miami’s roster stands after yesterday’s reported moves:
Quarterbacks
Jacoby Brissett
Reid Sinnett
Tua Tagovailoa
Running backs
Salvon Ahmed
Malcolm Brown
Gerrid Doaks
Myles Gaskin
Patrick Laird
Malcolm Perry
Tight ends
Cethan Carter
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Long
Chris Myarick
Adam Shaheen
Durham Smythe
Wide receivers
Jakeem Grant Sr.
William Fuller V - starts year suspended for Week 1
Mack Hollins
Kai Locksley
Kirk Merritt
DeVante Parker
Jaylen Waddle
Preston Williams
Albert Wilson
Offensive line
Larnel Coleman - expected to be placed on IR
Jesse Davis
Michael Deiter
Liam Eichenberg
Robert Hunt
Austin Jackson
Robert Jones
Solomon Kindley
Greg Little
Greg Mancz
Adam Pankey
Durval Queiroz Neto
Cameron Tom
Defensive line
Adam Butler
Raekwon Davis
John Jenkins
Benito Jones
Jonathan Ledbetter
Emmanuel Ogbah
Zach Sieler
Jason Strowbridge
Christian Wilkins
Linebackers
Jerome Baker
Josh Harvey Clemons
Sam Eguavoen
Shaquem Griffin
Calvin Munson
Jaelan Phillips
Duke Riley
Elandon Roberts
Brennan Scarlett
Andrew Van Ginkel
Cornerbacks
Justin Coleman
Javaris Davis
Xavien Howard
Noah Igbinoghene
Byron Jones
Cre’Von LeBlanc
Nik Needham
Trill Williams
Safeties
Clayton Fejedelem
Jevon Holland
Brandon Jones
Jason McCourty
Jamal Perry
Eric Rowe
Special Teams
Blake Ferguson, LS
Michael Palardy, P
Jason Sanders, K
Reported roster cuts:
Tino Ellis, CB
Nate Holley, S
Khalil McClain, WR
Benardrick McKinney, LB
Tyshun Render, DE
Jordan Scarlett, RB
Matt Skura, C
Carl Tucker, FB
