2021 Dolphins Roster Cuts: News, rumors, instant analysis, and more

The Miami Dolphins have 24 hours to get their roster trimmed down to 53 players and we have the latest news, rumors, analysis, and more!

By Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle Updated
Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The deadline for all 32 NFL teams to have their rosters cut down from their current state to 53-players is tomorrow at 4 PM EST, and most teams around the NFL have already started making critical cuts.

Head coach Brian Flores spoke about the tough decisions ahead for his staff over these next 24 hours. Here’s what the Miami Dolphins head coach said during his Monday morning press conference.

“We’ll probably – we were actually just meeting this – make a few today and then make the finals tomorrow. Obviously, we have to do that tomorrow by 4 p.m. It’s always a tough day. There’s always tough decisions to make. You start thinking about what you’re going to say to the player; but yeah, probably some today and some tomorrow.”

Those cuts that Brian Flores promised have already started. And we here at The Phinsider will have you covered with up-to-the-minute news and analysis through the night and tomorrow’s 4 PM Deadline.

Here is the latest on the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster cuts.

2021 Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Status

77 players (24 cuts remain) (as of 8/30, 3:32pm ET)

2021 Miami Dolphins Reserve List Players

  • WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
  • LB Vince Biegel

2021 Miami Dolphins Trade Rumors

2021 Miami Dolphins Cut Tracker

  • The Dolphins have waived defensive back Tino Ellis per his agent Dan Saffron.
  • NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting the Dolphins released former CFL rookie of the year, Nate “Hardcore” Holley.
  • Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Dolphins released running back Jordan Scarlett and wide receiver Khalil McClain.

UPDATE: 4:10 PM EST

The Miami Dolphins have released defensive end Tyshun Render per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

