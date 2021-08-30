2021 Dolphins Roster Cuts: News, rumors, instant analysis, and more

The deadline for all 32 NFL teams to have their rosters cut down from their current state to 53-players is tomorrow at 4 PM EST, and most teams around the NFL have already started making critical cuts.

Head coach Brian Flores spoke about the tough decisions ahead for his staff over these next 24 hours. Here’s what the Miami Dolphins head coach said during his Monday morning press conference.

“We’ll probably – we were actually just meeting this – make a few today and then make the finals tomorrow. Obviously, we have to do that tomorrow by 4 p.m. It’s always a tough day. There’s always tough decisions to make. You start thinking about what you’re going to say to the player; but yeah, probably some today and some tomorrow.”

Here is the latest on the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster cuts.

2021 Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Status

77 players (24 cuts remain) (as of 8/30, 3:32pm ET)

2021 Miami Dolphins Reserve List Players

WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

LB Vince Biegel

2021 Miami Dolphins Trade Rumors

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports has reported (several times) that the Miami Dolphins still have interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NFL sports agent Drew Rosenhaus, said yesterday evening, that he would not be surprised at all if Deshaun Watson was with the Miami Dolphins for the first week of the season.

2021 Miami Dolphins Cut Tracker

The Dolphins have waived defensive back Tino Ellis per his agent Dan Saffron.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting the Dolphins released former CFL rookie of the year, Nate “Hardcore” Holley.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Dolphins released running back Jordan Scarlett and wide receiver Khalil McClain.

UPDATE: 4:10 PM EST

The Miami Dolphins have released defensive end Tyshun Render per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.