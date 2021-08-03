Dolphins sign tight end Gabe Holmes

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday the signing of free agent tight end Gabe Holmes. The Dolphins have several tight ends, including Mike Gesicki, on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Also on the list are Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter, along with wide receiver Preston Williams.

Holmes was originally an undrafted free agent signed by the Oakland Raiders in 2015. He spent most of the 2015 season on the Raiders’ practice squad, then was on injured reserve for all of the 2016 campaign. In 2017, he spent time on the Seattle Seahawks’ and Baltimore Ravens’ practice squads before joining the Arizona Cardinals. Initially on the Arizona practice squad, he was promoted to the active roster during the season and, over his two years with the Cardinals, he appeared in 10 games including four starts. He spent the 2019 preseason with the Indianapolis Colts, but did not make it to the regular season. He played in the XFL in 2020 and in The Spring League in 2021 before joining Miami.