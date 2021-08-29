Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals: Preseason Live Thread & Game Information

This afternoon's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals will serve as the final preseason game for both clubs now that the NFL has expanded the schedule to seventeen games and reduced the preseason to only three games. With the final game of the preseason normally serving as the dress rehearsal game before the regular season kicks off for most teams around the NFL, the Bengals will follow the norm and are expected to play their starters this afternoon. This will mark the first appearance of the preseason for Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow who is coming off a torn ACL and MCL suffered during last season.

Your Miami Dolphins, bucking the norm, are expected to sit most of their starters this afternoon, including starting quarterback Tua Tagavolia. Miami will use the final contest of preseason to look at their depth and try and make some final decisions on those roster-bubble players. The NFL’s 2021 preseason rules mandate that every team must par their roster down from 80 players to their final 53 by this upcoming Tuesday. You can expect some of the players we see cut resigned by the team later in the week to their practice squad assuming they clear NFL waivers.

Miami Dolphins (1-1) 4th AFC East @ Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) 4th AFC North